Buffalo-born priest in New Orleans as Ida nears: 'Keep praying for us'

As he waited for Hurricane Ida to make landfall in his adopted home of New Orleans early Sunday afternoon, the Rev. Anthony Rigoli, a Buffalo native, took comfort in a few things.

First, the church in which he was sheltering, Our Lady of Guadalupe, a block from the French Quarter, has weathered uncountable storms, floods and other disasters since it was built in 1826.

"It's a very safe building," he said by phone. "It's gone through a lot."

Second, he knew that "There's a reason I'm here. And I'm OK."

Rigoli had considered leaving the city for Houston, which he had done before Hurricane Katrina struck on the same date in 2005. But traffic on the roads was "about 5 mph," he said, and there were no flights available.

So after his 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, he canceled Sunday Masses at his church and prepared for the hurricane. Just after noon, he reported, "the winds are really picking up. It hasn't hit us directly yet, but we'll probably see in the next few hours."

The streets were deserted, he said, "not a soul, not a car going by," which was unusual for the busy area.