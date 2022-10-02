Buffalo bookstore to offer after-school youth programs

A South Buffalo bookstore will offer free after-school youth programming starting this month.

All sessions at Dog Ears Bookstore for first- through eighth-graders will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and are limited to 20 students per day. The programming is funded by the Erie County Youth Bureau.

Tuesdays will feature programming for youth in first and second grades, Wednesdays will be for third- through fifth-graders, and Thursdays will be for sixth- through eighth-graders. Programming will start the week of Oct. 10 and conclude Dec. 15.

All sessions will be taught by literacy specialists and New York State-certified English language arts teachers and held at the 688 Abbott Road bookstore.

Tuesday sessions will focus on introducing youth to reading. On Wednesdays, there will be a guided book club where youth will learn tips on how to become better readers. On Thursdays, participants will take part in reading and writing workshops and learn how to become a short story author. All class materials will be provided along with a small snack.

Pre-registration is required by calling the bookstore at 716-823-2665.