A foot of snow had already fallen, visibility was down to a quarter mile and the wind chill clocked in around minus-20.

None of that stopped Rich McNamara.

After taking a call from Newstead Emergency Services, McNamara, 63, started his snow groomer and joined the dozens of groomer and snowmobile owners who fanned out across Erie County to save lives during December’s Christmas weekend blizzard.

He left home at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. By the time he returned at 6:30 the next morning, he’d rescued 41 people, ranging from families to first responders.

“We want to help, we can help better than anybody,” said McNamara, treasurer of the Erie County Snowmobile Federation and a member of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers club. “I can go through 10-foot drifts of snow. I can go anyplace, and I can rescue people.”

Snowmobile and groomer owners including McNamara became a vital part of emergency response operations in the first days of the blizzard and earned praise from local officials – but the system they worked within was far from perfect.

Some snowmobile owners volunteered to respond, but never heard back from authorities. Others didn’t coordinate with the police and became “self-responders,” complicating rescue efforts.

It was a familiar story for volunteers like McNamara, who has tried to make more formal arrangements with county and local officials since the infamous “Snowvember” snowstorm in 2014.

“We met all these people over a couple months, and then it fades away,” he said, attributing the lack of progress to turnover in county government. “It’s August, it’s nice out – who wants to think about snow? And they just kind of forget about it.”

Things just might be different this year.

After several meetings between Erie County Emergency Services and the Erie County Snowmobile Federation – the latter of which represents 10 snowmobile clubs and about 3,000 members – the two have reached an agreement in principle to coordinate ahead of the next blizzard.

The agreement, still being drafted, would formalize the relationship between the county and clubs, allow county insurance to cover injury and damage expenses of volunteers in most cases, and allow the county to pre-position those volunteers “while the sun is still shining,” said Daniel Neaverth Jr., the county’s Homeland Security and Emergency Services commissioner.

“My biggest concern all along is to make sure that the folks that are coming on out to assist us are protected in the event that one of them would get injured, that their equipment is protected, but also that there’s a means of coordinating,” Neaverth said. “We’ve just got to make sure that all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed, so that both parties are happy with it.”

Jeremy Toth, the Erie County attorney, confirmed that his office is reviewing the agreement in principle, and will use it to construct a formal memorandum of understanding.

Once completed, the memorandum of understanding will go to the Erie County Legislature and the snowmobile federation for approval.

Individual snowmobile clubs are also working on signing similar agreements with municipalities around Erie County. McNamara said his club, the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers, has been meeting with Clarence, Newstead and Akron.

The county-level agreement was the result of two or three meetings between the county and federation following the December blizzard. Talks had started after the Hamburg Snowmobile Club responded to the snowstorm that hammered the Southtowns on Nov. 18, but December’s blizzard arrived before any of those discussions could bear fruit.

“There were some preliminary discussions, but then when the blizzard hit, those phone calls were made to activate some of the track vehicles from the snow clubs,” Neaverth said. “We did have challenges as a result of that. Their speeds are not where you can tap a team out of Eden and expect them to be in Cheektowaga or the City of Buffalo.”

Outside discussions with each other, both groups have been working independently to prepare for next winter.

The federation has created its own emergency management leadership and fleshed out its volunteer communication system, two of its goals following the December blizzard.

At the county level, officials have invested a “considerable amount of money” into new equipment for county agencies and training for county and local emergency personnel. That equipment is meant to supplement the efforts of volunteer snowmobilers and local fire companies to make sure the county has “more than enough” resources for the next blizzard, Neaverth said.

Much of that equipment – including ATVs and UTVs – will be used by the Sheriff’s Office and Parks Department year-round and transitioned into blizzard-response equipment during the winter.

“I’m a huge proponent of having heavy equipment that is something that can be used as close to 365 days a year as possible,” Neaverth said. “It’s great to have this equipment, but it just can’t be equipment that sits in a shed somewhere and is only used, you know, for one or two events a year. You want it to be used all winter long.”

But no matter how many all-terrain vehicles the county deploys, McNamara says it is no substitute for common sense: Western New Yorkers still need to keep their gas tank well above empty, keep an eye on the winter weather forecast and obey driving bans.

“The population is so uninformed. It’s terrible. Terrible,” McNamara said. “They’re misinformed, miseducated, not prepared. There’s enough to blame on the political side and the government side, but there’s a lot to blame on the people side.”