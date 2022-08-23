Buffalo Black Business Month wrapping up soon: 'If you don’t support yourself, who will?'

Gio McKnight wanted to be part of a revitalized neighborhood when he opened Premier Cigars and Lounge on Jefferson Avenue about two years ago.

But it’s been a rough start. Covid hit three days after his opening and he had to shut down like many other businesses. He rebounded from that, but then came the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson – about a block from his business – that killed 10 Black people and wounded three other individuals.

But he’s optimistic about a new shopping initiative to support Black-owned businesses through the end of the month. McKnight is one of about 75 vendors participating in the Buffalo Black Business Month initiative, including retail, dining, nail and hair salons, and home décor businesses among others.

“I’ve encouraged my customers that I see daily and those that are new,” he said. “I make sure I let them know if you don’t support yourself, who will? Trying to get some excitement behind it.”

Sharon Holley, owner of Zawadi Books at 1382 Jefferson Ave. since 2000, said the Buffalo Black Business Month program is “going pretty good.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

She would love to see it happen annually.

“It’s a good promotion to bring back some old customers and maybe to establish some new ones who haven't really been shopping in that area,” she said.

Buffalo Black Business Month is an extension of the National Black Business Month and a partnership between the City of Buffalo, M&T Bank and Buy Black Buffalo. Through the end of the month, city residents and visitors are encouraged to check out Black-owned businesses in neighborhoods citywide, including those on Jefferson, “where the heartache and healing continues,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

Under the program, city residents and visitors who patronize the participating businesses will have a chance to win prizes donated by the Buffalo Bills. To participate, shoppers can visit a participating store and request one Buffalo Black Business Month stamp card to be used throughout the month. The merchant will place a sticker on the stamp card whenever a shopper spends a minimum of $25 at any participating business. Purchases made on Jefferson will earn two stickers. Shoppers can accumulate stickers through Saturday. Once a shopper has acquired a minimum of $250 in accrued stickers, the shopper qualifies to enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes, including a pair of tickets to the Buffalo Bills home opener or to the Bills vs. Steelers game in October, a signed jersey from Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau and other prizes. The names of the raffle winners will be drawn and announced on Sunday at the Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Celebration at the Central Terminal.

To enter the raffle, shoppers must drop off their qualifying stamp card before the drawing at one of the following locations:

Buffalo City Hall, Room 226 by Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elle James Home Décor, 1856 Hertel Ave., Saturday.

Sunshine Vegan Eats, 893 Jefferson Ave., by Saturday.

Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival at Buffalo Central Terminal by 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Across Buffalo and Western New York, Black entrepreneurs have launched businesses that are meeting local needs, strengthening communities and providing unique products, services and experiences. There is no better time than right now for our entire region to learn more about Black-owned businesses and make the choice to Buy Black Buffalo,” said Shannon Johnson of M&T Bank. “At M&T, we’re driven by our purpose to make a difference in people’s lives. That’s why we’re encouraging the community to join us in supporting the Buffalo Black Business Month – together, let’s keep working to empower Black-owned businesses and uplift our community.”

Additional information about Buffalo Black Business Month and a complete list of participating vendors is available at buyblackbuffalo.com.