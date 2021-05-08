Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher says he's open to releasing more files on clergy abuse

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo must work through “privacy considerations” before publicly releasing more specific information about priests who sexually abused minors, Bishop Michael W. Fisher said Saturday.

Fisher said he wants to be as transparent as possible in addressing diocese abuse cases, and he indicated he was open to a broader release of information, which many abuse victims and others in the diocese have been demanding.

“I think it would be good for the public to be able to have more information about those priests, and I know that has been done in a few dioceses around the country. We need to look at best practices in that regard,” said Fisher.

The bishop’s remarks came in a 90-minute discussion Zoom with Catholics from across the diocese that focused on the abuse scandal and the diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as well as an ongoing diocese initiative aimed at revitalizing parishes and schools.

The meeting was organized by the Movement to Restore Trust, a group of lay Catholics created in 2018 after The Buffalo News and other media outlets reported on allegations of child sex abuse in the diocese that had been covered up, in many cases for decades.