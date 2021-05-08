Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher says he's open to releasing more files on clergy abuse

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo must work through “privacy considerations” before publicly releasing more specific information about priests who sexually abused minors, Bishop Michael W. Fisher said Saturday.
Fisher said he wants to be as transparent as possible in addressing diocese abuse cases, and he indicated he was open to a broader release of information, which many abuse victims and others in the diocese have been demanding.
“I think it would be good for the public to be able to have more information about those priests, and I know that has been done in a few dioceses around the country. We need to look at best practices in that regard,” said Fisher.
The bishop’s remarks came in a 90-minute discussion Zoom with Catholics from across the diocese that focused on the abuse scandal and the diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as well as an ongoing diocese initiative aimed at revitalizing parishes and schools.
The meeting was organized by the Movement to Restore Trust, a group of lay Catholics created in 2018 after The Buffalo News and other media outlets reported on allegations of child sex abuse in the diocese that had been covered up, in many cases for decades.
Fisher said he was studying templates from other dioceses on how to disclose “more extensive details” related to priests who were removed from ministry due to substantiated abuse allegations.
That information has been kept largely secret although a lawsuit filed last November by the New York State Attorney General’s Office provided a glimpse into the personnel files of two dozen priests accused of abuse. The files, released in an investigative report accompanying the attorney general’s lawsuit, were heavily redacted and edited. They also represent just a fraction of the 173 priests who served in the Buffalo diocese and have been accused of abuse in Child Victims Act lawsuits filed since 2019.
But Fisher gave no timetable for any broader information release.
He also said some information, such as medical records, are confidential under law and some abuse survivors may not want certain aspects of their cases disclosed to the public.
“This isn’t an easy question,” he said.
Fisher, installed in January as Buffalo’s 15th bishop, has been traveling across the Buffalo Diocese in recent weeks to preside at confirmations and visit Catholic schools. He’s also met with various smaller groups of priests, deacons and lay leaders both in-person and online.
Saturday’s Zoom session, while controlled so that questions during a question-and-answer session were selected by moderators, was his first substantive dialogue with a broader cross section of Catholics.
Abuse survivors weren’t impressed.
“Today is nothing but a cover-up in my opinion. Put a warm blanket around everything and think everything’s fine and dandy,” said Kevin Koscielniak, an organizer of the Buffalo Survivors Group. “And I hope that the people of Buffalo don’t believe that just because this bankruptcy is going on that the problem is fixed. It’s not.”
The Buffalo Survivors Group held its own Zoom meeting immediately following the session with Fisher. Some of the participants in the meeting characterized the Movement to Restore Trust effort as little more than a public relations campaign.
“It was nothing but a dog-and-pony show. If their goal was to pat themselves on the back and promote propaganda and avoid hard-hitting questions, they were successful,” said Kevin Brun, a member of the committee of unsecured creditors in the diocese’s bankruptcy case. “As far as addressing the needs and healing of survivors, it was a dismal failure.”
Fisher responded to a variety of questions posed by moderators Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy, medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, and John J. Hurley, president of Canisius College.
At one point, Hurley asked Fisher to address the perception that there are credibly accused priests still serving in the diocese.
Fisher responded by saying that civil authorities are alerted in any case where someone is credibly accused. The diocese also investigates and refers the matter to a review board that examines the case “outside the eye of the diocese” and makes a recommendation to the bishop, he said.
“If there’s a credible allegation, they’re removed from ministry,” said Fisher. “If they have been credibly accused and there is abuse, they are out of ministry.”
The Rev. Bryan Zielenieski, pastor of St. Mary Church in Swormville, also gave an update on the diocese’s initiative, called “Road to Renewal,” to reinvigorate parishes and schools by involving more lay people in leading ministries and programs.
Fisher appointed Zielenieski to lead the renewal effort, which will include the formation of “families” of three to six parishes that work closely with each other to provide for the spiritual, sacramental and educational needs of parishioners.
Clergy will be assigned to a family of parishes, rather than to a single parish, he said, while more lay people will be invited to lead ministries within those families.
The diocese is examining similar models employed in the Diocese of London, Ont., and in the Archdiocese of Detroit, said Zielenieski.
When asked if the plan was aimed at closing more parishes and school, Zielenieski said it was not.
Parishes would maintain their own identities, corporate structures, trustees and parish councils, he said.
“That family will have to decide how are their clergy best utilized to support the parishes within that family, which will mean you’re probably not going to be able to have, you know, five Masses at each parish that maybe we were accustomed to in the past,” he said.