Buffalo bishop: Eucharist shouldn't be used as 'weapon at the altar'

A 2019 Pew survey found that 69% of Catholics believe that the bread and wine used in Communion are symbols of the body and blood of Jesus Christ, even though the church teaches that during Mass the bread and wine, through “transubstantiation,” become the actual body and blood of Christ.

“I think there’s been a loss of its understanding and the awesomeness of the Eucharist, its reverence,” said Fisher. “That, to me, is the critical piece here. It’s critical that we define for our new generation here that in many cases they’re less familiar with the doctrine and the traditions for our church and the Eucharist, which the catechism says is the source and summit of our Christian life.”

Holy Communion should be the “centerpiece” of the lives of Catholics, added Fisher.

“I feel we’ve lost that ... and when I had originally heard the statement was going to be made, that’s really what I was focused on and would like to see,” he said.

Fisher said he hopes the statement the bishops vote on during their next assembly in November helps bring Catholics together instead of adding to the nation’s polarization.