Buffalo bishop: Eucharist shouldn't be used as 'weapon at the altar'

Bishop Michael W. Fisher said he is not looking for a chance to deny Holy Communion to President Biden or other Catholics who support abortion rights.
But the leader of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo does want an opportunity to remind U.S. Catholics about the meaning and importance of the Eucharist in their daily lives.
Fisher joined 167 U.S. Catholic bishops last week voting in favor of drafting a statement on the sacrament of Holy Communion. The statement, according to some media reports, may include a section outlining church discipline for Catholics who receive the Eucharist while supporting political views that run contrary to church teaching.
It has sparked controversy as targeting Biden, an observant Catholic who backs abortion rights policies that do not align with church doctrine.
Fisher, though, said he is not in favor of a document that aims to restrict Catholics from the Eucharist.
“I can’t speak for the other bishops. They have their opinions and their line of thinking. But I do fear that banning individuals, whether politicians or others, this would be an unfortunate development if we get into that,” he said.
Fisher said he believes a statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on the Eucharist is necessary because the central sacrament of the faith seems not to resonate as strongly as it should, especially with younger Catholics.
A 2019 Pew survey found that 69% of Catholics believe that the bread and wine used in Communion are symbols of the body and blood of Jesus Christ, even though the church teaches that during Mass the bread and wine, through “transubstantiation,” become the actual body and blood of Christ.
“I think there’s been a loss of its understanding and the awesomeness of the Eucharist, its reverence,” said Fisher. “That, to me, is the critical piece here. It’s critical that we define for our new generation here that in many cases they’re less familiar with the doctrine and the traditions for our church and the Eucharist, which the catechism says is the source and summit of our Christian life.”
Holy Communion should be the “centerpiece” of the lives of Catholics, added Fisher.
“I feel we’ve lost that ... and when I had originally heard the statement was going to be made, that’s really what I was focused on and would like to see,” he said.
Fisher said he hopes the statement the bishops vote on during their next assembly in November helps bring Catholics together instead of adding to the nation’s polarization.
“I’ve never believed that the Eucharist should be used as a weapon at the altar. It should never be considered a merit badge or a reward for good behavior,” he said. “Pope Francis makes very clear that it is bread for sinners ... We need only to reflect on who are gathered around the Lord at the first Eucharist: Our disciples were sinful and imperfect themselves. They betrayed the Lord and yet they were called back to form the church and to bring ‘Communio,’ to bring community, to bring unity, healing.”
Whether U.S. Catholic bishops and priests should deny Communion to pro-choice elected officials has been an issue for years.
In 2004, when Sen. John F. Kerry was running as a Democrat for president, Archbishop Raymond Burke, the leader of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, declared that he would deny Eucharist to Kerry because of his pro-choice record and platform.
Church doctrine teaches that Catholics must be in a “state of grace” and free from grave sin while receiving Communion, and some Catholics believe that supporting abortion rights is a grievous sin.
Fisher said many observant Catholics are rightly concerned about whether elected officials disrespect the Eucharist with their public positions on life issues.
“When they see sometimes the hypocrisy in practice and belief on the part of some of our politicians, that becomes a hot button. It always will be,” he said.