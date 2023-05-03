The Buffalo Bills, Erie County and the state have walked a long and winding path over the past two years to get a new stadium lease deal done. They're expected to finally reach the end of that road Thursday.

The Erie County Legislature is convening a special session Thursday to vote on all of the agreements associated with the new $1.54 billion Bills stadium. That includes four amendments that extend the lease deal on the existing Highmark Stadium until the new stadium is built and open for business. The current 10-year stadium lease is slated to expire in two months.

Because the spring construction season is already underway, the Bills are under the gun to begin building the stadium. If the stadium deal gets final approval Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, the Bills could begin work on the new stadium this week.

"I'm hopeful that they'll all support it," Poloncarz said of the county legislators. "If that's the case, I fully expect groundbreaking will commence very soon thereafter, including, possibly, that day."

The Legislature plans to hold two lengthy work sessions Wednesday and Thursday, prior to a special session of the Legislature on Thursday afternoon, where a vote will be taken to approve the agreements. Deal approval is expected.

While legislators have had access to the agreements for weeks, the work sessions have been scheduled at the tail end of the Legislature's 30-day review period. Chairwoman April Baskin said she's been working in the intervening time to ensure that smaller, local businesses, and those that are minority and women owned, have the support and instruction they need to actively participate in stadium construction and operations.

The two days of work sessions for legislators to ask questions about the stadium deal will be held as part of the Economic Development Committee meetings in the fourth floor Legislature chambers in Old County Hall. Roughly half a dozen county administrators and lawyers will be on hand to answer questions about the agreements and their understanding of the terms.

As of Tuesday, no Bills representatives were slated to appear before the Legislature.

"It's really, in my opinion, a lens of what the county was able to negotiate," Baskin said, "so I think we would want to speak to the county's negotiating team."

Wednesday, county representatives will offer an overview of the negotiations and deal, review terms associated with the extension of the pre-existing lease on the current stadium, discuss the stadium development and construction agreement, and review the bond resolution that would result in the county borrowing $125 million toward stadium construction.

The county is paying for the remainder of its $250 million stadium construction obligation in cash, thanks to huge, year-end county budget surpluses each of the last two years.

On Thursday, prior to the vote on the stadium deal, the Legislature will review seven other agreements associated with it. Those include the terms of the lease that the Bills will enter into with the state, the community benefits agreement, the team non-relocation agreement and other agreements dealing with stadium security, marketing and other matters.