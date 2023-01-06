Buffalo Bills say play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered stroke last weekend

Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend and will not be on the radio broadcast of Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots, according to a statement released by the Bills on Friday.

"John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day," the statement said. "John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support."

The Bills said that Chris Brown will be filling in again for Murphy this weekend.

Murphy has been the voice of the Bills since the team's original play-by-play man, Van Miller, retired following the 2003 season. During two periods, in the 1980s and then from the mid-1990s through Miller's retirement, Murphy was the analyst for the radio broadcast, a position now held by former Bills' center Eric Wood.

Murphy was not in Cincinnati for the Bills Monday night game with the Bengals, which was cut short and eventually canceled following an on-field incident in which safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. The team had announced that Murphy was "under the weather" and would be unable to call the game.