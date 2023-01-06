 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Buffalo Bills say play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered stroke last weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend and will not be on the radio broadcast of Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots, according to a statement released by the Bills on Friday.

"John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day," the statement said. "John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills said that Chris Brown will be filling in again for Murphy this weekend.

Murphy has been the voice of the Bills since the team's original play-by-play man, Van Miller, retired following the 2003 season. During two periods, in the 1980s and then from the mid-1990s through Miller's retirement, Murphy was the analyst for the radio broadcast, a position now held by former Bills' center Eric Wood.

People are also reading…

Murphy was not in Cincinnati for the Bills Monday night game with the Bengals, which was cut short and eventually canceled following an on-field incident in which safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. The team had announced that Murphy was "under the weather" and would be unable to call the game.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

MURPHY READY TO TAKE CONTROL

John Murphy certainly has had his share of practice replacing a legend. After all, Murphy was Stan Barron’s replacement on WBEN-AM’s evening sports show and will present the late sportscaster’s name for induction into the Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in three weeks. Murphy was also one of two men who replaced Rick Azar when the legendary sportscaster

MURPHY SIGNS 3-YEAR CONTRACT WITH WKBW-TV

Channel 7 sports director John Murphy has signed a new three-year contract. Terms were not disclosed, though Murphy said he was pleased with the deal and he received a raise. Murphy joined WKBW-TV as a part-timer 12 years ago while he was working simultaneously with WBEN-AM 930. He currently is the analyst alongside play-by-play man Van Miller on Bills

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry reveals final words to Queen Elizabeth II after arriving at her deathbed too late

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News