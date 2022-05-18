Buffalo Bills, Sabres, World Central Kitchen arrive to lift a bereaved community

A neighborhood marked by shrines to 10 shooting victims became a place of community and unity Wednesday with the arrival of some of Buffalo's most well-known sports figures as well as World Central Kitchen.

Buffalo celebrity chef Darian Bryan offered his two kitchens to cook enough fettuccini Alfredo for 750 people, and about 50 Bills players showed up in a tour bus to serve lunch to local residents, whose Tops supermarket has been closed since a gunman killed 10 and wounded three people there Saturday. Members of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits were also on the scene.

The Bills emerged from the bus wearing black T-shirts that said, “Choose love” and holding bouquets of flowers to lay at a shrine with 10 dove-shaped signs bearing the names of the victims. They walked in silence for a city block while neighbors gaped and in some cases, clapped, and police lifted the crime scene tape to let them through.

After several somber minutes of silence and a prayer by Pastor Kenny Simmons of Cold Springs Bible Chapel, they went back to the WCK tents and started dishing out pasta.

World Central Kitchen responds to disasters, war zones and areas of need by providing hot meals, and they will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street for the near future at least, said Jessica Bryan, Bryan's wife and partner in the Plating Society.

Darian Bryan cooks for Bills players on occasion, and when the team learned he was the local connection for World Central Kitchen in Buffalo, they offered to kick off the operation. Several of the players said they were deeply moved by the scene of the shootings and the warm reception they got from the community.

“It’s one thing seeing everything on social media and hearing what’s been going on, but to actually be here and see the flowers from victim’s families and to see the site where this happened, it just hits you completely differently,” said Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

“That shock factor is still there, but it feels even more real now,” he said. “And it’s cool for us to be able to give back just a little bit, because this fan base and this community means so much to us. They have our backs year-round, so when something like this happens, we love to jump on any opportunity we have to shake a hand and bring a smile to someone’s face that’s been grieving so hard. So we’re just here to spread a little bit of love and a little bit of joy after something that’s so evil.”

