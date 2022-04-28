Buffalo Bills planned since 2019 for Orchard Park as site for new stadium

The Buffalo Bills never contemplated leaving Western New York nor seriously contemplated a new stadium anywhere but Orchard Park, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive told Erie County lawmakers Thursday.

"Our full focus from Day 1 was getting a new deal done for a new stadium here in Buffalo," said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. "That was everything we worked towards."

His comments came during his appearance before the Erie County Legislature to discuss the stadium deal.

Gov. Kathy Hochul previously asserted that other cities that had lost teams were reaching out to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula to discuss the team's interest in moving elsewhere. But Raccuia said no conversations were held with him or others at PSE with cities that might have wanted to lure the Bills away.

The Bills negotiating team never threatened to move the team anywhere else and was content to sign onto a lease deal that includes a strong non-relocation agreement, he said.

Whether the Bills would have left Western New York without getting a public financing commitment is a factor in evaluating the stadium deal that would earmark $800 million in public money toward the new stadium.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Gov. Kathy Hochul have expressed their belief that without a strong public commitment to the stadium, the Bills would leave town. Poloncarz repeated that assertion Thursday.

The Bills talked about wanting a strong public-private partnership, and in September, Pegula Sports and Entertainment spokesman Jim Wilkinson was quoted in the New York Post saying, "Right now, the City of Buffalo and the state are going to have to decide if they want a team."

Raccuia told legislators and the news media Thursday that the Pegulas' commitment to the Buffalo area never wavered.

Raccuia appeared before the County Legislature along with Poloncarz, who has not entered the County Legislature chambers in a question-answering role since the last stadium lease deal was negotiated a decade ago. County budget officials also answered questions, as well as attorney Frank Jones, who specializes in stadium development and financing and has represented the county's interests in the stadium negotiations.

Legislators peppered them with questions for more than an hour, on everything from the nuts and bolts of the stadium approval process to big-picture questions about future stadium events and capacity.

Thursday's was the first of two work sessions for the Legislature to review the terms of the memorandum of understanding between the Bills, the county and the state. A second work session will be held next week, after which the Legislature will be expected to vote on the MOU, outlining the main terms of the deal.

The memorandum is non-binding, but its approval would give the Bills the green light to begin spending money for stadium design and engineering. The county could also begin an environmental impact study, on behalf of the state.

Here are some takeaways from Thursday's session:

Why downtown fell into disfavor

Raccuia dispelled any notion that the Bills were willing to consider building a stadium in downtown Buffalo.

"We had a clear preference for the stadium to be in Orchard Park from the very beginning," he said.

Raccuia told The Buffalo News that while the Pegulas may have been interested in relocating the team to the city years ago, they lost interest by mid-2019, when in-depth studies were done in preparation for stadium negotiations.

Back then, alternate stadium locations were considered, including multiple sites in Buffalo as well as in Amherst and Niagara Falls. But ultimately, there wasn't the money or will from any of the key players to build a stadium anywhere but its current location, he said.

"Did anyone have the money, appetite, foresight or will to get there?" Raccuia said.

Raccuia said that none of the parties were prepared to endure the expense and time needed to make such a move work. He estimated that it would have cost more than a billion dollars more to build a stadium in Buffalo, not including the costs of any lawsuits or unanticipated environmental concerns. Stadium construction would have been delayed by at least two years, he said.

Raccuia also said a downtown location would have meant uprooting residents and established businesses. Plus they were concerned by the challenge of moving 65,000 fans into and out of the city.

Orchard Park is the location Bills fans want, based on survey done by PSE.

"It was something like 30,000 of our fans preferred that overwhelmingly to the downtown location," he said.

Crafting a community benefits agreement

Many community advocates want to see substantive investments in Buffalo and Western New York as part of a final stadium deal, with specific financial commitments from the Bills, but no negotiating date has yet been set to discuss this. Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin on Thursday pressed for a confirmed start date for negotiations.

Jones, the lawyer representing Erie County, said the state and county will want to draft some options for all sides to consider when they meet, likely in June.

Poloncarz, however, said that the administration and county leaders – including Baskin and two other legislators – will meet privately within the next couple of weeks to draw up their list of asks before meeting across the table with representatives from the state and the Bills.

Among the possible requests: improved public transportation, investments in youth programs and underserved communities, employment and economic development initiatives. Legislators also discussed the need to install sidewalks in neighborhoods near the stadium so fans can get to and leave the stadium safely instead of walking in the road.

Poloncarz said sidewalk installation and maintenance is not currently done by Erie County.

What the stadium will look like

Raccuia said design plans will be finished and shared "soon."

While the new stadium will take some elements from many other stadiums nationally and internationally, he said the Bills stadium design won't be the same as any else's.

"Our market and what we're building is utterly unique in today's NFL," he said. "There has not been a modern NFL stadium that was built specifically for its home team and home community since the early 2000s, so we've got this unique opportunity to create something really special for Buffalo."

Building in flexibility will be critical to the stadium's design, he said.

On stadium parking

Under the new stadium design, the number of dedicated stadium parking spaces would shrink from what the Bills offer now, Raccuia said.

That means the demand for private satellite parking lots will likely be greater when the new stadium opens.

In the meantime, Raccuia said the Bills are talking with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority about improving public transportation access to both the existing stadium and the future stadium.

"We want to improve public transportation to the existing stadium not only for fans but for workers," he said.

The stadium deal timeline

The County Legislature is expected to approve the memorandum of understanding, but afterward, lawmakers will still have to separately approve several other key agreements. That includes the transfer of the county's stadium property to the state, the project labor agreement, the non-relocation agreement, the community benefits agreement and a county bond sale agreement.

Those documents will likely come before the Legislature all at once, instead of spread out over the coming weeks, Poloncarz said. The goal is to have most, if not all, of these agreements approved by Sept. 1.

