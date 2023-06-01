COLUMBUS, Ohio – Storm clouds stationed over Central Ohio on Sunday evening pushed back the start of the Columbus Crew’s soccer match by about 90 minutes.

Lightning was striking nearby, but at Lower.com Field, that’s OK. More OK than it would have been for fans in another stadium at another time, at least, because this venue, which opened in 2021, is designed for cover.

Much like the future Buffalo Bills stadium, this place offers partial cover – not a complete shield from the elements – but it is enough to give some fans the chance to huddle under the canopy or in the concourse to wait out the rain. They’re feeling the wind, but not getting wet.

Other fans – the ones with pricier tickets – are gathering in clubs and suites. Dozens are dining at a slightly luxurious – think casino-style – buffet, dishing pizza and seafood and candy onto their plates.

The Bills play a different sport in a different season, one where storm delays are rare and game day crowds are exponentially larger. But this stadium and this game day experience are a slice of what fans can expect when the Bills open their $1.54 billion Orchard Park venue in three years.

“Today, the modern fan experience is about social spaces,” said Joshua Glessing, vice president of strategy and development with the Crew’s owners, Haslam Sports Group, which also owns the NFL's Cleveland Browns and the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. “Premium spaces. Big, wide concourses, the number of restrooms, large kitchens that can provide a real-time quality food product.”

Glessing, who was leading a tour of Lower.com Field, was talking about an approach that extends far beyond Major League Soccer. MLS clubs, which collectively have opened 10 soccer-specific stadiums in the last six years, have excelled at this fan-centered approach. Teams from other sports have taken notice. That includes the Bills, who sent John Polka, the team’s vice president of stadium development, and Frank Cravotta, an executive vice president with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, to Columbus. Lower.com Field was one of multiple soccer stadiums toured by the Bills’ stadium construction team.

“You have to think about the fan base for the next 30 years,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Really, it’s about the fandom. It’s less about the sport and more about how fans are experiencing the sport. Those stadiums have taught us a lot.”

In their stadium research over the past two years, they’ve seen plenty. Raccuia, Bills co-owner Kim Pegula and Pegula’s son in law Taylor Gahagen, who is an investment analyst, toured Southern California’s BMO Stadium, home of the Angel City FC and Los Angeles FC, in February 2022. Pegula was struck by the stadium’s subtle-but-consistent branding, partial roof and walkable layout.

“This place is great,” she said at the time. “This is what we can build. I’m excited.”

Within weeks, Kim and Terry Pegula, with Raccuia and members of the Bills’ staff and stadium design team, also visited London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a soccer facility that doubles as an occasional NFL venue. (The Bills are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars there on Oct. 8.) That London visit reinforced for the Bills entourage that the most appealing characteristics of soccer venues – close seating proximity, end zones that become “fan zones,” Raccuia said, and facilities designed to invite and even amplify noisy crowds – could be achieved in NFL-sized stadiums.

“OK, build me this,” Terry Pegula said on that visit. “But make it for Buffalo.”

A walkthrough of Columbus’ Lower.com Field gives hints at what the fan experience might be like in 2026, when the team’s new home is expected to open across the street from the current stadium.

Start with the weather: There are more places to stay dry. The partial roof – called a canopy – provides something of a shield from rain and snow. “If the rain is coming down straight, every seat is covered,” Glessing said, talking specifically about Lower.com Field. In the Bills’ future home, which will have about 40,000 more seats than the Columbus stadium, about 64% of seats are expected to have coverage.

That weather protection is facilitated largely by the canopy, but also in part by the stacked, overhanging design of the seating levels. This vertically oriented, sightline-friendly approach creates an atmosphere that Raccuia describes as “loud, intimidating, intimate” – and common in soccer stadiums.

“All the seats are pulled in closer to the pitch, so all that fan experience is actually behind the seats,” said Glessing, noting that the farthest seat in Lower.com Field is 40 feet closer to the playing surface than the farthest seat in the Crew’s former stadium. At 130,000 square feet, Lower.com Field is also 50% larger than the team’s old venue, though its seating capacity of just more than 20,000 is about the same.

“You get the seats close, and put the square footage behind it,” Glessing said. As he walked through the concourse during the rain delay, fans were buying food and finding places to stand or sit until the storm passed. It was busy, but uncrowded; not nearly packed enough to make walking difficult.

“All of that extra square footage is going to the modern fan experience,” said Glessing, who was referring to more premium ticket options, expanded kitchen facilities, better access to restrooms, spacious concourses that make it easy for people to walk without crowding, and “social spaces” such as bars and standing areas that anyone, with any ticket, can access.

The Bills have similar plans. While venues such as Lower.com Field and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles have only a third of the seating capacity of an NFL venue, they are large enough to see those strategies play out and help team officials visualize their ideas on a larger scale.

“A lot of soccer applied to us, in general, because our fan bases are so similar,” Raccuia said. “It’s so hyper, in a positive way. It’s intense. It’s loyal.”

They got some ideas out of it, too. Soccer stadiums around the world are known for their sometimes rambunctious end zones, with chants and cheers conducted by people with megaphones and driven by a thumping drumbeat. Fans pack into steeply vertical rows, with railings in front of them and bench-style seating behind. These areas, called “safe standing,” are precisely that: an area where you can stand and cheer safely, because of the rail in front of you. If you really need to sit, you can, but it’ll be on a hard bench, nothing more than a way to rest your legs.

The Bills considered adding safe standing to their end zone plans, but ultimately opted to install regular seats, which fit more fans.

“We love the idea,” Raccuia said. “The decision really came down to how many seats we would lose by creating safe standing, and we thought that capacity was better and we could accomplish it without the safe standing component to it ... We think our fans will be standing in it completely, the whole time, but it will have a seat in it as well.”

The Bills’ end zone design, which seating-bowl architect Todd Spangler describes as “very close and very steep,” will contribute to a thunderously loud stadium. Spangler, a principal and senior architect with the Bills’ stadium design firm Populous, said in a presentation last week to Depew Middle School students that the canopy and overhanging levels will “deflect sound back toward the field.” The tall end zone “will also create a wall of fans,” he added, “projecting and yelling toward the field.”

Tapping into that fervor to create high-volume, highly amplified group experiences is a strategy for enticing people to buy tickets rather than solely watch games on television.

“We’ve been really focusing on making these incredible experiences both visually and audibly, so that people really want to come out to the games,” said Jonathan Mallie, a Populous director who is co-leading the Bills project and previously worked on the Cincinnati FC soccer club’s TQL Stadium, which opened in 2021.

Creating more intimate and exclusive encounters for a select group of fans is important, too. On this night in Columbus, as the storm cleared and people started taking their seats, dozens of fans clustered in The Huntington Club, a spacious indoor lounge where they waited out the rain by dining at an all-you-can-eat buffet. They started clapping and cheering as the crew players walked by, heading out to warm-ups.

“Let’s go boys!” one fan screamed as others captured video on their phones.

The encounter was quick and close; not dissimilar to Bills players jogging through the tunnel at Highmark Stadium, except that the only barrier separating fans and athletes was a set of retractable stanchions.

The Bills, too, are planning a bunker-like club that is underneath the seating bowl and allows fans to position themselves behind the team’s bench and watch players enter and exit the locker room.

Shown a video clip of fans greeting the Crew players pregame in Columbus, where they were close enough to reach out for a high five, Raccuia said Bills fans “will have that proximity.” Then, he added with a knowing laugh, “but I think there will be a little bit more of a sturdier barrier.”