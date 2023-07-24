The lead construction firms building the new Buffalo Bills stadium have not done nearly enough to recruit minority contractors to work on the project, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin says.

“I am, absolutely, just disgusted at their lack of transparency, at their ability to ignore the language in the legal document that the Buffalo Bills signed that says that they are accountable to outreach in a very specific way,” she said. “If they think that I’m going to stand for them submitting a bunch of waivers and ‘good faith effort’ when I have a laundry list of people who are sitting here saying, ‘We want to work. We just don’t know how we can figure it out,’ they are sadly mistaken.”

Last month, Empire State Development concluded that the Bills hiring through early June of minority and women-owned businesses, as well as service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, to build the new $1.54 billion stadium “is well below its expected performance” under project participation goals.

The Bills are required to make and document a “good faith effort” to achieve, at minimum, an overall participation goal of 30% for minority and women-owned businesses – 15% each. In addition, there is a 6% goal for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Representatives with the Bills and with the project construction manager responded that only a small fraction of all the bid packages have been released, and even fewer have been awarded. Plans to involve minority and women-owned businesses in the construction process are still moving forward, they said.

Kathryn D’Angelo, the Bills’ general counsel and senior vice president for business administration, said only 10% of the stadium’s construction value has been awarded to contractors so far, and the chance for minority subcontractors to access information and be hired for smaller bid packages remains high.

“There’s a lot of opportunity left of the table,” she said.

Christopher McFadden, a spokesman for the Gilbane/Turner construction management team, said fewer than 10 construction contracts have been awarded.

“There’s a hundred more opportunities ahead for people to participate in this project,” he said, adding that Gilbane/Turner will work directly with major contractors to ensure subcontracting can be broken down in a way that is accessible to smaller, minority business owners.

Any company seeking to participate in the project may complete an interest form on the stadium construction website: buffalobillsnewstadium.com

From optimistic to upset

The stadium construction project is expected to employ hundreds of businesses and roughly 10,000 workers.

For Baskin, this represents a historic opportunity to provide experience and financial opportunity to many small, underrepresented construction companies that have never gotten a foot in the door on a large-scale project.

She worked with the Bills to establish the Level Up program, to get established, minority-owned businesses help to navigate the state minority business certification process and assist with everything from forming a limited liability corporation and meeting prevailing-wage requirements to improving recordkeeping.

Baskin had previously expressed optimism at how contracts for the new Bills stadium would be awarded, with bid packages broken down so that even small minority construction crews could participate. But after what she described as a series of frustrating and unresponsive conversations with the contractor managers, she’s worried that the window of opportunity is closing.

Many state- and county-certified minority business owners have told her they haven’t received useful information about how to participate in the stadium construction project, she said.

“This is heading down a path of danger, where in a blink of an eye, we’re going to have missed out on an opportunity to build up our communities economically,” she said.

Legislature action

Baskin sponsored a County Legislature resolution that received unanimous support last week requiring the county’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office to survey minority contractors on whether they have received information about how to participate in the construction bidding process.

Baskin said her requests to find out what minority contractors from this region have already been awarded contracts have been rebuffed. She plans to call a committee meeting to get an explanation on why the stadium contracting goals for hiring businesses owned by minorities, women and disabled veterans have not been met so far.

“If they are not meeting these goals, they’re in serious trouble, and I plan to pursue the Bills,” Baskin said, referring to the terms of the stadium deal. “And it will be the fault of Gilbane construction, because the Bills are not the ones who are really giving us a hard time about this. It is the managing contractor and the leader of that project.”

Getting a clue

The general contractors on the project, Gilbane/Turner, represents a shared construction management effort by both Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction, along with 34Group, the construction company of Hall of Fame Bills running back Thurman Thomas.

The stadium construction agreement requires the construction manager and prime contractors to play an active role in ensuring that smaller bid packages are offered to attract a diversity of bidders.

Baskin said general contractors are holding meetings with people interested in working on the stadium project, but they tend to be in the early morning at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, instead of later in the day and in cities, when more minority business owners can attend.

“If you’re a small town guy who’s got a team of five people, and you do site work or construction site cleanup, if the bid package that you’re reading on the website – if you even learn about the opportunity – is like for $2 million, you don’t really know how to get included,” Baskin said. “There’s no clear, direct path for the smaller woman or minority [business owner] to be able to engage.”

Frank Daniel, executive director of the Independent Contractors Guild of Western New York, a minority-owned and operated construction union that represents both minority and majority contractors, said he hasn’t yet seen evidence that construction managers or general contractors are bidding out work any differently than in the past.

Ideally, he said, all major contractors would have assembled a team of minority contractors who would help them put together stadium bids on the front end instead of trying to hand out leftover work to minority subcontractors on the back end.

“If we want minorities to be involved, we’ve got to help them navigate the system because it’s a very intricate, complex system,” Daniels said. “And if you haven’t done a large project, then you just don’t have a clue.”

Outreach efforts

Baskin accused the stadium construction team of not being proactive enough with outreach efforts.

She criticized Gilbane/Turner’s hiring of outside consultants from New Jersey and Atlanta, who have no local contacts or relationships with minority contractors and business owners here, to do outreach to minority communities. Instead of hiring local consultants who already have those relationships, she said her office is getting consultant requests for phone numbers for the local NAACP, Urban League and Black Chamber of Commerce.

She said she fears these efforts are simply creating a paper trail to suggest that the construction team is making a good faith effort, without actually making meaningful connections with certified and experienced minority businesses, or those who are in the process of being certified.

“I never in a million years thought that the current list of about 200 contractors would be calling my office saying, ‘Hey, you know, I do construction site cleanup. How come I can’t be considered for the stadium project? I’ve been certified for 10 years,’ “ Baskin said.

She said she recognizes that taking a bid package worth millions of dollars and chopping it into much smaller packages takes a lot of work.

“But that’s what you get when you take public money,” she said. “You’ve got to find a way to reinvest it into the community.”

D’Angelo, the Bills general counsel, said she admires Baskin’s passion and commitment and spoke with her last week to improve communication and transparency. Smaller bid packages will be forthcoming, she said.

McFadden also said Gilbane/Turner is open to feedback on how to improve access. He noted that the construction management team attended a MWBE Expo hosted by the Empire State Development agency in Buffalo earlier this month.

“This is a stadium being built in Buffalo for Buffalo Bills fans, and we want people in Buffalo, in the community both on the labor side and contractor side to be part of the project,” he said.