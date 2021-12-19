Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

"As hard as that was a pill to swallow at times, we were able to do what we did well because we didn't have to focus on all of the logistics and the accounting," she said. "We got to have our vision. We got to be one-on-one with the families. We got to build relationships. We got to speak life into these people. We got to do what we were passionate about, because Prolanthropy did the legwork. And that was the best decision for us."