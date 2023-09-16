The mysterious invitation was 50 years ago, this autumn. Phil Di Gesare was telling everyone he knew, including his younger sister Pam, that he’d have a surprise if they showed up that week at the brand-new Rich Stadium, where the Buffalo Bills were taking on the then-powerhouse Miami Dolphins.

Pam – today, she’s Pam Di Gesare Carter, of California – took him up on it. She went to the game with her childhood neighbor and longtime friend Emily Hubbell, daughter of revered sportscaster Ralph Hubbell. Suddenly, they heard a roar from the already boisterous stands: A costumed bison hurtled down the stairs, then reached the wall between the seats and the field, and vaulted it.

The bison had an expression you might call, well, nonchalant. There were clearly two guys inside it, front and back, and they did this kind of exaggerated vaudeville escape routine until furious security officers corralled them and led them away.

Thousands upon thousands expressed indignation, wanting the bison back on the field, and Emily and Pam looked at each other:

“Oh my God,” Emily said. “That must be your brother.”

In that instant, the late Phil Di Gesare demonstrated why his nickname was “The Big Kahuna,” as in, well …

Sheer Buffalo brass.

That "dancing buffalo," as labeled by then-Mulligan's bartender and Di Gesare's-cousin-by-marriage Bill Vaughan, remains vivid in Bills lore. Typically, Di Gesare – who died in 2008 – was in front, holding a hidden metal bar to keep up the head, while Kevin Kell crouched in back.

In 1973, as the 80-year-old Kell told me recently, the no-chance-this-works scene happened repeatedly in the stadium: They’d smuggle in the costume. Kell's brother Ben remembers hiding the head under his jacket as they went through the turnstiles, while Mulligan's then-co-owner Mike Militello recalls throwing bagged and furry segments over a fence.

Di Gesare and Kell would promptly suit up in a men's room, before careening down an aisle and vaulting the wall.

Every time, guards turned them back. At least once, they were dragged into the security office. Finally, during a high-profile Monday night game in 1974 that was 49 years ago this weekend, they put on the costume, made the charge – and discovered some new guards were willing to step back.

The two-man bison went over the wall and galloped free along the sidelines …

Into legend.

First time I saw the mascot was the 1973 Week 10 episodes of This Week in Pro Football

The Bills won that night, 21-20 against the Raiders, then of Oakland and now of Las Vegas – the same club they face in Sunday's home opener. "Monday Night Football" was still young, a cultural sensation, and a vast audience got its first look at this wacky and defiantly unauthorized Buffalo mascot.

“It was something forbidden, something the team clearly didn’t want,” said Bill Hurley, 37, a Town of Tonawanda artist who fell in love with everything the bison represents – a brazen gambit he knows would never succeed today – while pulling up snippets of old footage that Hurley posts as “Bills VHS” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Today, Billy the Buffalo serves as a big blue mascot in a way controlled and sanctioned by the team. But there was no equivalent in the early 1970s, when Kell, his brother Ben and Millitello were co-owners of Mulligan's Brick Bar on Allen Street – starting point for a tavern empire that soon included locations at Hertel Avenue and Sunset Bay.

As for Di Gesare, he was a Mulligan's manager who became friends with Kell as a teen, before Kell served in Vietnam and Di Gesare joined the Air Force.

“As a kid, Phil used to get into a lot of trouble,” said his sister Donna, recalling how her brother nearly drowned when he took a dangerous childhood swim in the Niagara River, near Porter Avenue.

He was also warm and charismatic, she said, with fearlessness baked into his adult persona: The Kell brothers still laugh about the day Di Gesare won a bundle rolling dice at a bikers gathering, promptly hired a limo to drive his buddies to a concert by The Who in Toronto, and then – by claiming they were there to fix the sound system – talked his way not only backstage, but to an after-party with a police escort.

Big Kahuna. The nickname explains itself.

While he eventually worked in New Jersey, where his daughters Samantha and Megan grew up, he never gave up on his team. After he died, his sister Pam had a pillow made from his favorite Bills-themed sweatshirt, and all his sisters – including Joyce and Mary – remember how he often said:

Buffalo, forever.

Kell was both a police officer and bar operator in the early 1970s, when Di Gesare came up with the idea of the costume. His preference was for the Bills to bring in an honest-to-God bison as a mascot, as he once told The Buffalo News, but he saw the dancing buffalo – which never had a formal name – as the next best option.

Militello remembers having the costume made at a local shop. He said he wrote to the Bills seeking permission for the mascot to roam the sidelines, expecting an OK, but instead was turned down with vehemence.

“That’s probably true,” said Budd Thalman, 87, then-director of public relations for the Bills. He would scan the sidelines with binoculars before every game, swift to kick out anyone who didn’t belong.

“It would drive me insane,” Thalman said of fans sneaking onto the field, which he said created the potential for game disruptions, or worse. Fifty years later, he guarantees any security guard who allowed two guys in a bison suit to go over the wall would have been fired instantly.

All the more amazing, then, that the two-man bison made it through.

That Monday night game in 1974 was the beginning. Kell thinks the guards relented for one reason: “What saved us was 80,000 people cheering for us,” he said of a sound impossible to forget.

For at least one full season, the dancing buffalo was beloved in the stadium. Kell and Di Gesare already knew many of the players as regulars from Mulligan's, and those Bills were happy to celebrate touchdowns with a cavorting bison.

“It was the animation these guys put into it,” said Militello, admiring their playful comic timing. They certainly caught the attention of the cameras: Hurley said he's found seven or eight instances where the dancing buffalo appeared on network broadcasts or within NFL films.

There was the time the two-man bison joyfully stomped on an inflatable dolphin, “squishing the fish.” Or the moment in 1976 when free safety Tony Greene returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown against Kansas City, and the bison was so excited that a human arm suddenly extended from its belly to give Greene a fond end zone pat on the back.

And without a doubt my favorite clip of the mascotTony Greene's 101 yard return was too exciting for the back half, as they feel compelled to stick their hand out and give Tony a celebratory slap

Greene, reached at his Florida home, said he'd share an occasional on-field comment about Mulligan's with his friends inside the bison: "You going out tonight?" He described how the late Bobby Chandler, a wide receiver close to Kell, would sometimes set the football alongside the bison's "hump," after a touchdown.

At Madigan’s, a tavern Kell now owns in Ellicottville, he displays a framed copy of a yellowed Courier-Express article explaining the genesis of the bison, along with a photo of defensive back Donnie Walker throwing himself onto the mascot's back after a 1974 win over the Jets.

Walker, known to his teammates as "Rookie D," now lives in Oregon. He recalls "riding" the bison later in the year, on a cold day. In the locker room afterward, Walker said, an irritated coach Lou Saban told him the next time he rode that buffalo, “to keep riding it all the way to the airport.”

No one is exactly sure when the bison made its finale. Kell, severely injured in a 1975 automobile accident, said he never put on the costume again. Greene’s interception return was in 1976, meaning Di Gesare must have found someone else to help – though Militello said everything ended once Bills management sent a letter threatening legal action if the bison showed up again.

By then, Kell was selling his interest in Mulligan's and ready to move for a while to California, until he returned to later open Madigan's. The costume, Kell said, ended up at the old Belle Starr in Colden, a blues bar that burned in 1980.

While most of the bison was destroyed, someone managed to save the head, with those deadpan eyes studying the world, beneath the horns.

That pensive noggin now hangs on an upstairs wall at Madigan's. Kell said his son Connor, who runs the bar, has talked about bringing it to a Bills game this season. It would be a 50-year remembrance of a dancing buffalo whose outlaw spirit deserves one no-doubt-about-it name of honor, after all this time:

Call it the Big Kahuna.