Buffalo Billion projects skirted some contracting laws, but state kept it quiet

State investigators last year uncovered efforts by contractors to circumvent minority- and women-owned business requirements on the Buffalo Billion project, one of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s signature economic development initiatives.
On paper, companies owned by minorities and women were doing a significant amount of work on the $750 million Tesla plant in South Buffalo, the $250 million biotech hub on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and the $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk.
But according to state documents reviewed by The Buffalo News, the work was being done by companies owned by white men. Minority- and women-owned firms created paperwork and acted as a “pass through” to help satisfy state rules on minority construction, according to the state Inspector General's Office, which last week made public reports on their investigations. Some minority- and woman-owned companies, known as MWBEs, were paid a percentage, although they did no work.
“For the certified MBE and WBE companies, there is great temptation to allow their company name to be used,” said Timothy B. Crino, a retired FBI agent. “Some of these companies will file false paperwork saying they did the work, or they supplied a piece of equipment, when it was actually done by someone else. For filling out one false document, these companies can make thousands of dollars. It’s easy money.”
As an investigator for the State Inspector General’s Office, Crino helped uncover the efforts after state development officials got wind of it in 2017. He characterized the improper use of minority-owned and women-owned business credentials as a “widespread problem” in Western New York and throughout the state.
But Erie County prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges, and state agencies – in addition to keeping their findings hidden from the public – have not penalized the companies they blamed for manipulating the system.
The nine minority- or women-owned companies cited by the Inspector General for misrepresentations on the Buffalo Billion contracts all remain on the state's list of certified MWBE firms, although state officials say that could change.
The inspector general made no recommendations about whether white-owned companies that hired the MWBE firms should face penalties.
“It is definitely disturbing to me because there appear to be irregularities and misuse of the system for including minority and women-owned businesses in government contracts,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. told The News last week.
Still, Flynn said he decided not to charge any of the companies because he does not believe the irregularities “rise to the level required for a criminal prosecution.”
Rand & Jones cited
New York State laws and regulations include a goal of roughly 30% of publicly funded construction contracts to be fulfilled using businesses that are not owned by white men, who are typically over-represented in the building trades. State officials say the 30% threshold is one of the highest in the nation.
Minority- and women-owned business enterprises may apply to be certified by the Empire State Development Corp., the state’s economic development arm, to improve their odds of getting state contracts. The agency boasts that New York is “home to the highest minority and women-owned business (MWBE) utilization rate in the country.”
But Crino said when he questioned some construction executives, they told him the only way they could meet the requirements was to commit fraud.
“It’s a mess,” Crino said. “You have very high standards for minority and women-owned participation in these huge state projects, and there are not enough WBE or MBE companies available to handle all the work. Let’s say you have a $1 billion project, and 20% of the work has to be given to WBE or MBE companies. That’s $200 million.”
On paperwork filed with the state, it appeared that state-certified minority or women-owned firms were providing construction materials or installing glasswork, piping, electrical wires and pouring concrete on the Riverbend and Albany Molecular Research projects in Buffalo and the Athenex facility in Dunkirk.
Instead, investigators from the State Inspector General’s office said the work was being done by companies that were not certified as minority or women-owned contractors, and the minority firms were used as “pass through” companies.
No company was cited by the inspector general for acting as a “pass-through” company more than Rand & Jones Enterprises.
In February 2017, Empire State Development officials told the inspector general that Rand & Jones “may not have performed a Commercially Useful Function on projects receiving ESD grants, including the RiverBend Park, Athenex, and AMRI capital projects.”
Investigators working for former Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro replied to ESD in November 2020, concluding that Rand & Jones repeatedly acted as a “pass through” to help other construction companies – including Frey Electric, LPCiminelli, Anastasi Trucking & Paving and Logical Control Solutions – appear to meet MWBE requirements.
At Riverbend, according to the inspector general, Anastasi Trucking contracted directly with Rand & Jones to provide sewer pumps, but investigators found that Anastasi obtained the pumps from Kandey Company Inc., a non-MWBE.
The IG’s letter alleged that Anastasi, through Kandey, “purported to purchase sanitary sewer pumps from Rand & Jones. However, the investigation found Rand & Jones did not supply the pumps but instead acted as a pass-through.”
“Kandey issued a purchase order for the pumps to Rand & Jones, attaching a previously-issued quote that Kandey had received from Fluid Kinetics. Rand & Jones merely added a five percent charge, emailed a purchase order to Fluid Kinetics for the “Fluid Kinetics Quote,” and directed that the supplies be delivered to Kandey,” according to the inspector general’s summary of the investigation.
Joan Yang of Buffalo, who is the owner and founder of Rand & Jones, denied any wrongdoing in a brief email sent to The News on Friday.
“Rand & Jones provides all information requested by” Empire State Development “in connection with its M/WBE status. Rand & Jones provides the highest level of service and complies with ESD requirements,” Yang said, declining to comment further.
Anastasi Trucking officials did not respond to a request for comment.
On the $200 million Athenex pharmaceutical building project in Dunkirk, Rand & Jones also “acted as a pass-through,” the inspector general stated. Logical Control Solutions claimed it used Rand & Jones to meet MWBE goals in the installation of electrical systems, but investigators found “no evidence in project records that Rand & Jones completed any work on the project.”
“Logical Control emails revealed that Frey Electric Construction Company actually performed the electrical work on this project as an unreported subcontractor to Rand & Jones,” Tagliafierro’s letter stated.
A woman who answered the phone at Logical Control Solutions declined to comment. A spokesman for Frey Electric did not respond to a message.
Other companies accused by the inspector general of acting as “pass-through” MWBE companies or not performing a high enough percentage of work on the projects include JHP Industrial Supply, Arrow Sheet Metal Works, Cannon Electric, Commercial Material Service, Eaton Associates, Jennings Construction Services, GoTToGo Electric and Iroquois Bar Corp.
Other companies that hired the MWBE firms on the projects include Crosby Brownlie, Sterling Glass and Mollenberg-Betz. They either declined to comment or did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Companies caught off guard
Despite the letters from the inspector general, several officials of the cited MWBE companies seemed surprised when contacted by The News.
“We did nothing improper. Nothing!” said Joan Schrubing, president of Arrow Sheet Metal. “The state sent auditors here and we answered every one of their questions. This is the first I’ve heard that anyone thinks we did anything wrong.”
The IG said Arrow Sheet Metal did 10% of the work on the Riverbend contract it was awarded and it subcontracted 90% to a non-MWBE certified firm.
Robert Barnette, the president of Eaton Associates, said he plans to contact the inspector general next week. He said he prides himself on following the law and is unaware of anything improper his company did on the Riverbend project.
“This is brand new to me,” Barnette said. “This is extremely unsettling ... I appreciate you bringing this to my attention right now.”
Denise Markiewicz, president of Commercial Material Service, said it was “totally shocking” to hear that the IG was questioning her work on Riverbend and the AMRI project.
“I’ve been in business 22 years and this is the first I’ve heard of this,” she said. “The state just recertified me as a WBE two months ago.”
Officials from GoTToGoElectric of Leroy, Iroquois Bar Corp. of Lackawanna and JHP Industrial Supply of Syracuse declined to comment.
Former Empire State Development CEO Howard Zemsky said the projects in question were originally run by SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros, who in 2018 was found guilty of rigging bids for the projects along with Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminelli.
“We were the fixers,” Zemsky wrote in an email, referring to Empire State Development. “All the projects referenced in that letter were SUNY Poly projects that we had to step in to fix. It was then our agency who brought the issues you reference to the I.G.”
IG was Cuomo loyalist
Like other inspectors general who are charged with investigating waste, fraud and corruption in government agencies, Tagliafierro regularly sent news releases documenting the details of her investigations, including:
• A Buffalo woman sentenced in 2019 for stealing $3,000 in food stamps.
• A Saratoga County mechanic defrauded workers’ compensation for $4,964.
But in the cases of potential MWBE fraud involving three of Cuomo’s signature Buffalo Billion projects, Tagliafierro sent out no news releases and never revealed her findings to the public.
Tagliafierro, a Cuomo appointee, previously was a top staffer and legal adviser to the governor. She resigned in September as IG and was criticized for her lack of independence from the governor while she held the watchdog post. Repeated efforts by The News to reach Tagliafierro have been unsuccessful.
The letters detailing potential MWBE fraud are only now being made public – posted on the inspector general’s website – as part of a transparency initiative by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration. Lucy Lang, whom Hochul appointed to replace Tagliafierro, posted 59 advisory letters that were previously sent by Tagliafierro to state agencies dating back to January 2020.
Going forward, Lang said her office will post all letters publicly in accordance with a “transparency plan” created at Hochul’s request.
Lee Park, a spokesman for Lang, said the IG referred cases involving three companies – Jennings Construction Services LLC, JHP Industrial Supply Company Inc., and Cannon Electric Inc. – to Flynn’s office, but none of the companies were criminally charged.
“During the investigations, it was determined that certain evidentiary and discovery issues, such as missing witnesses and poor record-keeping by the entities, would likely have prevented successful prosecutions of the companies,” Park said. “It was determined that the best course of action in these matters was to handle them administratively.”
But there is little evidence that the state has taken that step.
The inspector general’s investigation found that Rand & Jones and many of the other MWBE companies “engaged in conduct that warrants review of its continuing certification as a New York State MWBE.”
More than a year ago, it referred those findings to Empire State Development, the state agency that oversees New York’s MWBE certifications.
But a search of the state’s online MWBE certification database by The News found that all nine minority- or women-owned companies alleged to have taken part in the circumventing remained certified by New York State.
Four of the companies – including two whose cases were referred to Flynn for possible criminal prosecution – were recertified by the state after the inspector general recommended that Empire State Development review their certifications.
Kristin Devoe, a spokesperson for ESD, said the companies’ certifications are being reviewed “right now” in light of the IG’s findings.
“We have to go through a very thorough review for each of these companies,” Devoe said. “Whatever the outcome is, they’re going to keep or lose their status. But we cannot comment on it until it is complete."