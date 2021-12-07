Buffalo Billion projects skirted minority and woman contracting laws, but state kept it quiet

Rand & Jones cited

New York State laws and regulations include a goal of roughly 30% of publicly funded construction contracts to be fulfilled using businesses that are not owned by white men, who are typically over-represented in the building trades. State officials say the 30% threshold is one of the highest in the nation.

Minority- and woman-owned business enterprises may apply to be certified by the Empire State Development Corp., the state’s economic development arm, to improve their odds of getting state contracts. The agency boasts that New York is “home to the highest minority and women-owned business (MWBE) utilization rate in the country.”

But Crino said when he questioned some construction executives, they told him the only way they could meet the requirements was to commit fraud.

“It’s a mess,” Crino said. “You have very high standards for minority and women-owned participation in these huge state projects, and there are not enough WBE or MBE companies available to handle all the work. Let’s say you have a $1 billion project, and 20% of the work has to be given to WBE or MBE companies. That’s $200 million.”