Buffalo Billion program yields new access from city to park in Niagara Falls

As signature projects in Niagara Falls go, the new access route for pedestrians from the streets of Niagara Falls to Niagara Falls State park "is not a super-sexy project," said regional State Parks Director Mark V. Mistretta.
"It's a modest project with a modest budget," Mistretta said of the $684,000 project that opened Thursday.
But in its way, the 54-step steel staircase from Buffalo Avenue into the section of the park along the upper Niagara River rapids will serve as a visible reminder of the state's goal, also seen in the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge, of reconnecting the city to its waterfront.
A 6-foot-wide asphalt path leads from the corner of Buffalo Avenue and Third Street to the stairs, which head down a 28-foot grade to the park below.
The path was paved beside the fence separating a vacant lot from the parking lot of the Parkway Condominiums.
In 2017, the state paid $850,000 in Buffalo Billion II funds for the property, slightly over one acre, which was formerly owned by the Maid of the Mist Corp. The Maid considered it as a site for a corporate headquarters, but changed its mind.
Anthony Vilardo, president of the state's USA Niagara Development Corp., said his agency intends to issue a request for proposals for development of the rest of the lot, but the path will remain as a permanent feature.
"This certainly isn't glitzy, it's not sparkling, but it's natural," said Andrea Czopp, vice president of operations at Destination Niagara USA.
She said the area is "actually heavily foot-trafficked by a lot of the hotels that are really close by."
Vilardo said between the parkway removal and the staircase, the state has now reconnected 25 Niagara Falls streets to the waterfront.
"For too long, there have been these barriers between the city and the park," Mistretta said.
"It makes the vision of the park and the city as one come to fruition," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.
USA Niagara plans to issue a series of requests for development for other Buffalo Billion sites, Vilardo said, starting this summer with the corner of Old Falls and First streets, the former location of Smokin' Joe's Native Center.
Other state-owned sites to be redeveloped are located on Buffalo Avenue and Second, Main and Niagara streets.