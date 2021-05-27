Buffalo Billion program yields new access from city to park in Niagara Falls

As signature projects in Niagara Falls go, the new access route for pedestrians from the streets of Niagara Falls to Niagara Falls State park "is not a super-sexy project," said regional State Parks Director Mark V. Mistretta.

"It's a modest project with a modest budget," Mistretta said of the $684,000 project that opened Thursday.

But in its way, the 54-step steel staircase from Buffalo Avenue into the section of the park along the upper Niagara River rapids will serve as a visible reminder of the state's goal, also seen in the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge, of reconnecting the city to its waterfront.

A 6-foot-wide asphalt path leads from the corner of Buffalo Avenue and Third Street to the stairs, which head down a 28-foot grade to the park below.

The path was paved beside the fence separating a vacant lot from the parking lot of the Parkway Condominiums.

In 2017, the state paid $850,000 in Buffalo Billion II funds for the property, slightly over one acre, which was formerly owned by the Maid of the Mist Corp. The Maid considered it as a site for a corporate headquarters, but changed its mind.