Buffalo Bert groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter

Buffalo's rodent weather forecaster has predicted we'll have six more weeks of winter.

Buffalo Bert saw his shadow at the 10th anniversary Buffalo Groundhog Day party, held Saturday at Flying Bison Brewing Co. on Seneca Street, according to the organization's Facebook page.

A large crowd gathered in a tent outside the brewery for music, drinks, merchandise sales and other activities before Bert came out of hibernation to make his prediction, five days before the official holiday.

"You heard it here first! And with a 100% accuracy rate for weather prognostication, there's no doubt that Bert's winter prediction is correct," the Buffalo Groundhog Day society, which raises money for local organizations that care for animals, wrote on Instagram.

Attendees also celebrated the festival's winning an award as 2022 best winter festival from the Northeastern United States Council of Winter Festivals.