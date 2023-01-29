 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo Bert groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bert Groundhog Day

Tanya Lowe, with the education department of Hawk Creek Wildlife Center of East Aurora, holds up Buffalo Bert in a tent at Flying Bison Brewing Company at the 2019 Buffalo Groundhog Day event. At the 2023 event, Bert saw his shadow and predicted we'll have six more weeks of winter.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo's rodent weather forecaster has predicted we'll have six more weeks of winter.

Buffalo Bert saw his shadow at the 10th anniversary Buffalo Groundhog Day party, held Saturday at Flying Bison Brewing Co. on Seneca Street, according to the organization's Facebook page.

A large crowd gathered in a tent outside the brewery for music, drinks, merchandise sales and other activities before Bert came out of hibernation to make his prediction, five days before the official holiday.

"You heard it here first! And with a 100% accuracy rate for weather prognostication, there's no doubt that Bert's winter prediction is correct," the Buffalo Groundhog Day society, which raises money for local organizations that care for animals, wrote on Instagram.

Attendees also celebrated the festival's winning an award as 2022 best winter festival from the Northeastern United States Council of Winter Festivals.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Groundhog Buffalo Bert gets a warm welcome despite frosty forecast

Groundhog Buffalo Bert gets a warm welcome despite frosty forecast

Watch out, Punxsutawney Phil. There’s a new groundhog on the winter weather beat. Buffalo Bert, the heart and soul of Groundhog Day Buffalo, awoke from hibernation Saturday in front of hundreds of hearty fans who gave the young woodchuck a warm welcome — even though it predicted six more weeks of winter. As part of a relatively new tradition, Groundhog Day

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Gleed on being gay in the '60s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News