Buffalo beginning to spend $331 million from the American Rescue Plan

The first of dozens of American Rescue Plan projects are up and running in Buffalo with more to follow.
The projects include a residential inspection program and the purchase of Fire Department apparatus and software for cybersecurity measures for city government.
The first projects are the "low-hanging fruit that we can get out the door now," said Jessica Brown, the city's director of administration and finance.
A total of about $331 million in the federal stimulus money will come to Buffalo, and the city has already received about half of it. City officials identified 26 ways to spend the money and compiled them into the Buffalo Transformation Fund.
Some of the programs are meant to expand job readiness programs, forgive overdue water bills, launch a public health initiative and provide affordable housing.
The funds must be spent by 2026.
The projects that have taken root so far include:
Mayor's Youth Employment Expansion. The city’s Department of Community Services and Recreational Programming disbursed $550,000 to expand the internship program. Using the American Rescue Plan allocation and $1.5 million in general funds, the city hired 1,807 interns last summer.
The city allotted a total of $35 million in stimulus money to gradually increase the number of participants.
Water and Sewer Debt Forgiveness. Through the Buffalo Water Board, a vendor was selected to administer the program and contract negotiations are underway. The city set aside $13 million to reduce the debt of approximately 33,000 low-income residents.
Support Local Journalism
Northland Workforce Training Center Scholarship. An agreement between the city and NWTC is currently in negotiations and could be submitted at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. ARP funding of $2 million aims to provide financial support to residents of color and female students, who are typically underrepresented in the advanced manufacturing field.
Replacing Old Lead Lines Expansion. Accounts on computer software are in the process of being set up. Once active, $5 million of the $10 million ARP allocation for the program will be immediately available to replace lead water service lines at more homes.
Cultural Institution Support Program. The Division of Buildings set aside money for contractual services for structural improvements at 509 Michigan Ave., located next to the Michigan Street Baptist Church in the city’s African American Heritage Corridor.
A total of $8 million was earmarked to support capital projects at various cultural institutions like the Buffalo Zoo, the Albright Knox Art Gallery, Shea’s Buffalo, the Buffalo History Museum, Kleinhan’s Music Hall, the Buffalo Museum of Science, the Italian Cultural Center, the Alleyway Theater, the Broadway Market, the Theater of Youth, the African American Heritage Corridor as well as the proposed Hispanic Heritage Center and the African American Cultural Center.
Affordable Housing Advancement Fund. An agreement between the city and Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency is in negotiations and is planned to be submitted at Tuesday’s Council meeting.
The agency will administer $16.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds to seed an affordable housing trust that would leverage the city’s $12 million HOME funds and other private sources for the construction of new, affordable permanent housing for low and moderate income families and persons with disabilities, and improvements to existing housing as well as transitional housing units for displaced residents and their families. Up to $2 million will be available to help renters, including residents of Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority facilities who have been affected by the pandemic and struggle with rent payments.
Healthy Homes Inspections Program. $1 million from the stimulus fund covers the salaries and fringe costs for two city home inspectors currently working in the Department of Permits and Inspections.
Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice and Public Safety Fund. A working group was established to discuss the development and rollout of the fund. The group met several times over the past few months. The city’s funding is $6 million.
Buffalo Urban Development Corporation Operating Assistance. A memorandum of understanding between the city and BUDC for $1.2 million in stimulus funding is in negotiations and is expected to be submitted at Tuesday’s Council meeting.
Buffalo Fire Department Equipment Upgrade. The Fire Department purchased 205 self-contained breathing apparatus with $505,000 in stimulus funds on top of $1.6 million from a capital bond sale in May. The spending upgraded the department's entire inventory of the apparatus.
Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures. The Management Information Systems Department is purchasing software to enhance the security of the city’s computer network. The stimulus funding totals $2.2 million.
Revenue Loss Replacement. The city government used $40 million to close its budget gap in fiscal year 2020-21, down from the $65 million the city originally anticipated.