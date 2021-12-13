Buffalo beginning to spend $331 million from the American Rescue Plan

A total of $8 million was earmarked to support capital projects at various cultural institutions like the Buffalo Zoo, the Albright Knox Art Gallery, Shea’s Buffalo, the Buffalo History Museum, Kleinhan’s Music Hall, the Buffalo Museum of Science, the Italian Cultural Center, the Alleyway Theater, the Broadway Market, the Theater of Youth, the African American Heritage Corridor as well as the proposed Hispanic Heritage Center and the African American Cultural Center.

Affordable Housing Advancement Fund. An agreement between the city and Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency is in negotiations and is planned to be submitted at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The agency will administer $16.3 million in American Rescue Plan funds to seed an affordable housing trust that would leverage the city’s $12 million HOME funds and other private sources for the construction of new, affordable permanent housing for low and moderate income families and persons with disabilities, and improvements to existing housing as well as transitional housing units for displaced residents and their families. Up to $2 million will be available to help renters, including residents of Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority facilities who have been affected by the pandemic and struggle with rent payments.