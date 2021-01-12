Buffalo-based ZeptoMetrix sold to private equity firm

Buffalo-based biotechnology firm ZeptoMetrix Corp., a prominent company in the fight against infectious diseases, has been acquired by a Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR.

GTCR bought ZeptoMetrix through one of its portfolio firms, Cole-Parmer. The acquisition price was not announced.

ZeptoMetrix was founded in 1999 and makes products used by the infectious disease diagnostic industry, including for Covid-19. The company also has operations in Massachusetts.

"The addition of ZeptoMetrix is highly complementary to our existing product portfolio within the life sciences market," said Bernd Brust, Cole-Parmer's CEO.

"The acquisition underscores our dedication to serving our customers with unique, differentiated products that help accelerate their research and development programs and support their diagnostic workflows," he said.

ZeptoMetrix is also known for its ties to former congressman Chris Collins, who co-founded the company and formerly served as its board chairman. Collins left the board in 2018, after he was charged with insider trading in a case involving a different company. Collins subsequently pleaded guilty in the insider trading case but was freed from prison after President Trump pardoned him.