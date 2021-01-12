 Skip to main content
Buffalo-based ZeptoMetrix sold to private equity firm
ZeptoMetrix

A molecular biologist loads samples for testing in the instrumentation room at ZeptoMetrix in March 2020.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Buffalo-based biotechnology firm ZeptoMetrix Corp., a prominent company in the fight against infectious diseases, has been acquired by a Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR.

GTCR bought ZeptoMetrix through one of its portfolio firms, Cole-Parmer. The acquisition price was not announced.

ZeptoMetrix was founded in 1999 and makes products used by the infectious disease diagnostic industry, including for Covid-19. The company also has operations in Massachusetts.

"The addition of ZeptoMetrix is highly complementary to our existing product portfolio within the life sciences market," said Bernd Brust, Cole-Parmer's CEO.

"The acquisition underscores our dedication to serving our customers with unique, differentiated products that help accelerate their research and development programs and support their diagnostic workflows," he said.

ZeptoMetrix is also known for its ties to former congressman Chris Collins, who co-founded the company and formerly served as its board chairman. Collins left the board in 2018, after he was charged with insider trading in a case involving a different company. Collins subsequently pleaded guilty in the insider trading case but was freed from prison after President Trump pardoned him.

ZeptoMetrix's laboratory is where samples of infectious diseases are sent to be made safe, so that other researchers can work on them and develop tests to help halt their spread.

The Buffalo News reported last year that ZeptoMetrix was involved in the fight against Covid-19. The company received a sample of the novel coronavirus and went to work on rendering the virus noninfectious.

Matt Glynn

