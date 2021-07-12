Buffalo Auxiliary Bishop Grosz accused of molesting child at confirmation

The man spoke to The News on Monday on the condition that he not be identified by name.

He said he had hoped to tell Grosz at the confirmation about the abuse by Keppeler, but he quickly realized that would not be possible when he approached the altar to be confirmed.

“I was immediately scared and uncomfortable. The bishop looked me over from head to toe and literally licked his lips,” the man said.

Grosz then told him that he looked as if he had stepped out of the pages of GQ magazine, according to the man. The newly confirmed teenagers gathered with their families, Keppeler and the bishop inside a church hall after the Mass.

The man said he found himself alone with Grosz in a separate room until Keppeler walked in and encouraged them to rejoin the party.

Later, Grosz posed for pictures with the boy and various family members.

“He was molesting me, feeling me, groping me the whole time,” the man said.

His mother and grandmother, who both attended the confirmation, remembered Grosz paying an unusual amount of attention to him.