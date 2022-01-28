Buffalo Auto Show returns amid low vehicle inventories

"New car inventories are down about 70% from the same time last year, so there are slim pickings on dealers lots and our storage lots are all empty," he said. "But most customers can still find what they want if they are willing to buy something that is incoming, in production or if they are willing to factory order to get exactly what they want."

West Herr Automotive Group has worked with manufacturers to get enough inventory to meet demand, but has also seen a shift in the way customers take delivery of new vehicles, said Scott Bieler, the president and CEO.

"We are selling more and more vehicles off of our 'incoming' delivery list as opposed to something that is in stock at the dealership," Bieler said. "So if consumers can be slightly flexible in their timelines, they can often get exactly what they are looking for."

Stasiak said the auto show will help visitors gauge the best approach to take if they are in the market for a new vehicle.

"The education they're going to get at the show will be more critical than probably the inventory they see," he said. "They need to know what the wait time is, what the lead time is. They're going to need to know more about how to procure a car that might be in limited supply."