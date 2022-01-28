Buffalo Auto Show returns amid low vehicle inventories

The Buffalo Auto Show, returning for the first time since 2020, will fill the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center with sleek new cars, trucks and SUVs.
But if a particular vehicle captures a visitor's interest, will it be readily available for purchase at a local showroom?
That's one of the challenges local dealers are facing, as the four-day showcase prepares to kick off.
Around the country, dealers are coping with low numbers of new vehicles to sell, as manufacturers struggle to obtain vital components like microchips. That has created longer waits for customers to get their hands on some vehicles.
Nevertheless, Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association, said it's a good sign that the show itself is back.
"I think it's awesome that our dealers and manufacturers are still embracing an auto show in Buffalo," he said. "There are a lot of shows in a lot of markets that haven't opened up and haven't come back."
Here's a look at what to expect at the auto show and from broader trends in the car-sales business:
It's electric
Electric vehicles will get star treatment at the show, with over 15 electric vehicles expected to be displayed in the "Energy Zone." Some of the vehicles aren't even yet available for purchase at dealerships.
"Our dealers are ready to start telling the public, 'We're all in for EV,'" Stasiak said. Companies and agencies will be on hand to answer questions about EV ownership, like home charging devices and locating recharging stations on the road.
EVs are commanding more attention in the U.S. auto industry, with General Motors aiming for an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2035.
Inventory issues
The Buffalo show traditionally acts as a springboard for the spring selling season for area dealers.
But this isn't a normal year. Auto manufacturers have struggled to produce as many vehicles as they would like, due to shortages of microchips and other vital parts. That means fewer new vehicles flowing to dealers' lots.
Inventories for new-car dealers aren't likely to return to their "normal" levels this year, said Craig Schreiber, co-owner of Northtown Automotive Cos.
"Customers who are more flexible in their selections are a lot more likely to get a vehicle which they can enjoy sooner than those whom are only willing to accept a specific trim level, color, or optional equipment package," he said.
Frank Downing Jr., president of Towne Automotive Group, sees similar trends affecting what customers can buy right away.
"New car inventories are down about 70% from the same time last year, so there are slim pickings on dealers lots and our storage lots are all empty," he said. "But most customers can still find what they want if they are willing to buy something that is incoming, in production or if they are willing to factory order to get exactly what they want."
West Herr Automotive Group has worked with manufacturers to get enough inventory to meet demand, but has also seen a shift in the way customers take delivery of new vehicles, said Scott Bieler, the president and CEO.
"We are selling more and more vehicles off of our 'incoming' delivery list as opposed to something that is in stock at the dealership," Bieler said. "So if consumers can be slightly flexible in their timelines, they can often get exactly what they are looking for."
Stasiak said the auto show will help visitors gauge the best approach to take if they are in the market for a new vehicle.
"The education they're going to get at the show will be more critical than probably the inventory they see," he said. "They need to know what the wait time is, what the lead time is. They're going to need to know more about how to procure a car that might be in limited supply."
Dealers continue to sell most vehicles "nearly as soon as they arrive in inventory," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power.
In December, a record of nearly 57% of vehicles were expected to be sold within 10 days of arriving at a dealership, according to J.D. Power. The average number of days a new vehicle sat on a dealer lot before being sold was on track to drop to 17 days, a record low and down from 49 days the year before, King said.
The National Automobile Dealers Association said the microchip shortages are expected to last at least through the second quarter.
Used car demand
The shortage of new cars has caused prices of used cars to skyrocket. Downing says new-car buyers could benefit from that trend.
"Customers can get more for their trade, or even pull equity from their lease, to use to lower their payments on a new vehicle," he said. "That makes it a great time to buy even if there are not many vehicles in dealers' inventories."
West Herr since the start of 2020 has nearly doubled its used-car inventory, to address any potential availability gaps in the market, Bieler said.
NADA said through October 2021, the average used vehicle transaction price at a franchised dealership was $25,904, up 19.1% from the year before.
Forecasting sales
New car and truck sales in the United States totaled 15 million, up from 2020 but far below the 17 million level that was typical in years leading up to the pandemic. Components shortages put a crimp into production, which limited dealers' ability to make sales.
Toyota made history last year: It was the first foreign automaker to sell more cars and trucks in the United States than a U.S. automaker.
In the Buffalo Niagara region, sales of new vehicles increased about 5% over 2021, according to the NFADA. (Figures for both years exclude Chevrolet, a top-selling brand that does not publicly disclose its figures.) Early in 2020, dealers faced Covid-induced restrictions on how they could operate.
So what about this year? NADA predicts new-vehicle sales in the United States will reach 15.4 million units, up 3.4% from last year.
King predicted sales this year will continue to be influenced by the number of vehicles shipped from plants and ports to dealers.
"Indications are that shipments will rise incrementally as the year goes on, allowing sales to rise from 2021 levels," he said. "However, pent-up consumer demand will keep inventory levels near historical lows. Therefore, 2022 is likely to be another year of record-setting pricing and profitability.”
The show goes on
The 2020 edition of the Buffalo Auto Show was held just before the pandemic forced events to shut down, and the 2021 show was canceled. The convention center reopened last October, and the show will run from Feb. 3-6.
This year's edition will feature nearly all of the automobile brands that typically participate, although their displays may have one or two fewer vehicles, due to a lack of availability, Stasiak said.
The show's hours will be reduced from years past: 1 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 4; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 5; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 6.
The weekday hours were trimmed based on traffic flow at past shows, and to ensure enough staff would be available, as well as to free up downtown parking spaces in the morning hours, Stasiak said.
Visitors must be fully vaccinated in order to attend. Stasiak said city officials were supportive in ensuring the event could happen this year.
The show circuit
While Buffalo's show is coming back, not all other shows around the country have followed suit.
Auto shows in Toronto, Rochester and Columbus, Ohio – among a number of others – have been called off due to Covid. Meanwhile, Syracuse plans to hold its show in February, and New York City's is scheduled for April.
Detroit's North American International Auto Show – a top-shelf industry event in pre-pandemic days – plans to hold its show in September. The last time the Motor City event was held was January 2019, which would be a gap of over three and a half years by the time it is held.
Buffalo Auto Show
When: Feb. 3-6
Where: Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 5; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6
Tickets: buffaloautoshow.com. Discounted tickets available at Tops, Dash's and Consumer's Beverages stores. Advance sale tickets are $8; price at door is $10.
Matt Glynn