Buffalo Auto Show postponed due to pandemic

The Buffalo Auto Show won't happen next month, the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association had scheduled the annual show for Feb. 11 to 14 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, but cited the pandemic as the reason for postponing the event.
Organizers say they are working on "a potentially larger and more experiential event in late spring." The NFADA declined to share details and didn't announce a date for the spring event, in case it needs to be changed again.
“We are still firmly optimistic that we can present something very special in the late spring," said Paul Stasiak, president of the NFADA, on the auto show's website. "Hopefully, the new vaccine will have a positive impact, our community will be healthy and we can host another great auto event in Western New York."
“Helping to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 continues to be our highest priority," he said. "After extensive communication with our many partners, manufacturers, national touring partners, local officials, as well as experts in the medical field, we feel that pivoting to new show dates and a new format will be our safest course of action.”
Each year, the Buffalo Auto Show packs the convention center with visitors and gleaming new vehicles. Auto dealers consider the event a kickoff to the spring selling season at their showrooms.
Last year's edition of the show was held just before the pandemic struck the local economy and started forcing the cancellation of public events, including those at the convention center.
In the show's absence this year, the NFADA said area dealers will make February "Auto Month," with links on BuffaloAutoShow.com. Consumers will be able take advantage of "those annual auto show savings that consumers have come to expect from the new car dealers of Western New York at this time of year."
