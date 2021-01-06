Buffalo Auto Show postponed due to pandemic

The Buffalo Auto Show won't happen next month, the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association had scheduled the annual show for Feb. 11 to 14 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, but cited the pandemic as the reason for postponing the event.

Organizers say they are working on "a potentially larger and more experiential event in late spring." The NFADA declined to share details and didn't announce a date for the spring event, in case it needs to be changed again.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“We are still firmly optimistic that we can present something very special in the late spring," said Paul Stasiak, president of the NFADA, on the auto show's website. "Hopefully, the new vaccine will have a positive impact, our community will be healthy and we can host another great auto event in Western New York."

“Helping to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 continues to be our highest priority," he said. "After extensive communication with our many partners, manufacturers, national touring partners, local officials, as well as experts in the medical field, we feel that pivoting to new show dates and a new format will be our safest course of action.”