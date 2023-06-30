Buffalo Audubon Society’s board of directors has voted to scrap the Audubon name in light of John James Audubon’s slaveholding past, said the chapter’s executive director, Ed Sirianno.

In doing so, the Western New York birding organization joins several Audubon chapters around the country that have rejected Audubon’s name due to revelations about his racist history.

Sirianno said the board voted 11-1 to change the name of the group, which is affiliated with but independent from the National Audubon Society. The national organization named for the famed naturalist and bird artist recently opted to keep the Audubon name after a yearlong debate, sparking criticism from some chapters and members.

“We felt that we all joined Audubon for its mission of taking care of birds and nature, and most of us grew up thinking of John James Audubon as a hero and artist who was widely revered,” Sirianno said.

“But recent discoveries about his character in the past significantly changed how we feel about being named after him, and we don’t feel our vision and the work we do needs to be named after him,” he added. “We can continue to do extraordinary work as a nonprofit without honoring someone whose checkered past includes work on eugenics and participation in slavery.”

The impetus to reexamine Audubon’s history came out of the Black Lives Matter movement that accelerated after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.

That same day, a white woman in Central Park called police to falsely report that a birder named Christian Cooper, who is Black, was threatening her after he asked her to leash her dog. Cooper’s video of the incident went viral and sparked a push for diversity and inclusion in bird-watching.

Around the same time, the national Audubon Society devoted a page of its website to John James Audubon’s “complicated history" as a slaveowner and white supremacist.

“His contributions to ornithology, art and culture are enormous, but he was a complex and troubling character who did despicable things," it says.

Audubon’s life-size watercolors of 435 species of North American birds were collected in Birds of America between 1827 and 1838 and made him the world’s most renowned ornithologist.

But history long overlooked his role as a buyer and seller of enslaved people who saw Black people as inferior to whites. He also stole skulls from Native American graves in hopes of proving their brains were smaller than those of white people and is known to have plagiarized other artists' work.

Audubon’s past led the University at Buffalo’s staff and faculty senates to pass resolutions asking the UB administration to rename the 1.7-mile stretch of John James Audubon Parkway that encircles UB’s North Campus in April. At the time, UB President Satish Tripathi said he was concerned that renaming one section of Audubon Parkway might cause confusion for emergency vehicles. It's not clear whether UB is considering the request.

The Town of Amherst responded by assigning its Diversity Committee to look into the feasibility of removing the Audubon name from the 1.3-mile section of Audubon Parkway under its jurisdiction, as well as its Audubon Branch library and Audubon Golf Course, among other places bearing Audubon’s name.

Town of Amherst Communications Coordinator Jessica O’Neil said the committee spent the past several months planning and holding its Juneteenth celebration, one of its largest events of the year, “and has not yet formerly structured its approach to researching the Audubon naming discussion.”

“Since the issue was raised a few months ago, the town has had internal discussions regarding buildings that carry the Audubon name and continues to look into the issue,” she added. “However, the fact that official town court and police records have been connected to John James Audubon Parkway for decades raises significant concerns that have far reaching implications that need to be fully vetted, and that will take time.”

Now that Buffalo Audubon has decided to drop the name, it will form a name selection committee to choose a new name, Sirianno said.

Since rejecting the Audubon name, the Washington, D.C., chapter renamed itself Nature Forward and Seattle’s changed its name to Birds Connect Seattle. Chapters in New York City, San Francisco, Portland, Detroit and Maine are all in the process of considering new names.

The Buffalo group has more than 2,500 members and offers birding and educational events at its 324-acre nature preserve in North Java in Wyoming County. The preserve attracts some 30,000 visitors a year and this spring hosted 2,400 elementary and middle school students from the region for nature education, Sirianno said.

The preserve also happens to be directly in the path of the total eclipse of the sun that will take place on April 8, 2024, and the group is already planning a public eclipse-viewing event with the Buffalo Astronomical Association, which maintains an observatory on its grounds.

By then, Buffalo Audubon will have a new name that will reflect its concern for birds, nature, community and “all humankind,” Sirianno said.

He said the local conservation group founded in 1909 “couldn’t have imagined our namesake bringing out these difficult questions” about our nation’s history of enslavement.

“In the end, we don’t want to be part of bringing that history forward, we want to be part of healing and growth,” he said. “We don't want anyone to feel unwelcome here. Mother Nature is everyone's mother."