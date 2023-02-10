A prominent Buffalo business attorney received the University at Buffalo Law School’s highest honor Wednesday evening.

William F. Savino, a litigator and senior partner in the Buffalo office of the Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP law firm, received the 2023 Edwin F. Jaeckle Award during a law school dinner at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Law school officials said the award is given annually to “a person who exemplifies the highest ideals of the law school and its alumni association and who has made significant contributions to the school and the legal profession.”

Savino is a leading expert in business litigation involving construction, corporate and partnership dissolution, accounting malpractice, and commercial codes, the law school said.

Savino is a UB Law alumnus who has taught a business law course at the UB Management School since 2001.

He is also a past president of the UB Law Alumni Association and a longtime member of the Dean’s Advisory Council, Savino also received a Distinguished Alumni Award for Business Achievements in 2014. He is also a bass player with local jazz and rock bands, and is a member of the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame.