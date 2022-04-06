Buffalo-area Social Security offices to reopen Thursday

WASHINGTON – For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Buffalo-area residents will be able to do business in person at the Social Security Administration's local offices starting on Thursday.

Kilolo Kijakazi, the agency's acting commissioner, announced the reopening. She said that while the offices will handle walk-in traffic, people should call the local office they want to visit to schedule an appointment to avoid unnecessary delays. Masks and social distancing measures will be required.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who has pressed for months for the offices' reopening, heralded the agency's decision to finally reopen all of its offices after two years of doing business online.

"The delayed return to in-person services was yet another example of this administration’s failure to adequately provide for the American people," Jacobs said. "Without the successful advocacy of myself and my Republican colleagues, this situation could have continued for much longer."

Local Social Security offices and phone numbers are as follows:

• 478 Main St., Suite 200, Buffalo, 1-855-881-0213.

• 1900 Ridge Road, Suite 120, West Seneca, 1-800-647-9195.

• 6540 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, 1-877-480-4992.

• 571 E. Main St., Batavia, 1-866-931-7103.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.