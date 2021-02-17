Buffalo area malls face their toughest times yet as stores leave in droves

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When McKinley Mall reopened after the Covid shutdown, it did so without its food court. That leaves just two food options at the mall: pretzel seller Auntie Anne's and Planet Smoothie.

The long-suffering Hamburg mall has about 30 traditional retailers, and roughly 11 nontraditional tenants, including a psychic, an insurance company and a martial arts school. Its Dipson Theatres is still temporarily closed.

The state of the McKinley Mall is "not a healthy situation," and it is beginning to affect the viability of nearby businesses, said Town of Hamburg Supervisor James Shaw. A handful of nearby restaurants have recently closed.

"I'm sure that was related to Covid, but the lack of retail traffic in the mall doesn't help the bars and restaurants that abut it," he said.

Still, brighter prospects could be on the horizon, he said.

The town is considering a rezoning of the McKinley Mall and its ring properties to what would be a newly created "Incentive Zone."