Buffalo-area colleges, Ice at Canalside report damage from Christmas blizzard

The messy aftermath of the Christmas blizzard has left Buffalo-area colleges scrambling to assess damage and make repairs before the new semester begins in mid-January, while one of the city's biggest waterfront winter attractions is trying to reopen during its busy season.

Canisius College, University at Buffalo South Campus and SUNY Erie Community College City Campus all suffered building damage from last week's deadly blizzard. And a professor at Canisius said at least one of the college's buildings may not be useable for the upcoming second semester.

A campus email sent to the Canisius community Dec. 30 identified trouble spots. Access to Lyons Hall, the college's art building; the Koessler Athletic Center, home to the college's basketball teams; and Palisano Pavilion, a student fitness center, is prohibited through at least Jan. 6 as the damage is assessed, according to the email.

"The blizzard caused extensive damage to several buildings that impacted electrical, plumbing, mechanical and ITS systems," the message from the college read. "Facilities and (Information Technology Services) are working diligently to assess the damage, which continues to evolve over time, and to address the situation."

Dan Higgins, an assistant professor of journalism and co-director of the college's journalism program, said Saturday he believes the damage, at least to Lyons, is more severe than what the college has so far communicated. Higgins said he received video of severe water damage to his office and others surrounding it. He believed about half of the roughly 400 books in his office were ruined and electronic devices damaged.

"I'm incensed by the lack of communication from the college. I feel we are owed more transparency and straightforward information. It should be embarrassing and unacceptable that the only reason the breadth of this destruction is known, is because a loudmouth employee (yours truly) accidentally discovered it," Higgins wrote in a message. "I wonder if the college’s leadership would accept the same circumstances if something terrible happened to their offices?"

From the destruction he saw in the video, Higgins said he would be surprised if Lyons Hall would be usable this semester – if ever. Messages sent to Canisius' public relations department and media contact were not returned Saturday.

Seems like Lyons Hall, the building where I work, has been destroyed by water damage. I have reason to believe my entire office is ruined - books, furniture, computers. Wondering when @CanisiusCollege was going to tell us? — Dan Higgins (@Dan_Higgins) December 30, 2022

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Three miles north on Main Street, University at Buffalo South Campus' Squire Hall, home to the university's School of Dental Medicine, lost its transformer during the storm, leaving the building without power, said UB spokesperson John Della Contrada.

He said a new transformer would be installed this week, and that scheduled dental school classes would be held remotely or moved elsewhere on the South Campus. The dental school clinic is expected to reopen for patients the week of Jan. 9, he added.

Della Contrada said the university experienced no other major structural setbacks due to the blizzard and classes will return Jan. 30 as scheduled.

Sean Kirst: In demolition-happy 1970s, the fight to save the old Post Office Joan Bozer and Minnie Gillette helped lead an uphill campaign to save the building for use as ECC’s City Campus, an effort seen as a turning point in Buffalo’s attitude toward its historic

Across the street from Sahlen Field, the mammoth old post office building downtown that now serves as SUNY Erie's City Campus headquarters suffered damage due to a water main break during the peak of the blizzard, Erie County spokesperson Peter Anderson confirmed. He said that the costs of the damage were still being determined and affected staff would be relocated. Building security shut off the water immediately and limited damage to the Swan Street side of the building.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday that the water line had broken on the fifth floor and "water had traveled all the way to the basement for hours." The community college's winter session is being conducted online through Jan. 10, according to the SUNY Erie Twitter account.

Unfortunately, @SUNYECC City Campus' main building, the historic old Post Office, had a water line on the 5th floor break during the Blizzard and water traveled all the way down to the basement for hours. While the damage is not too extensive, repairs need to be completed. https://t.co/s9JVukP0mE — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 30, 2022

The Ice at Canalside, which traditionally extends its hours in the week between Christmas and New Year's to attract families with children home from school, has been closed since Friday, confirmed Lauren Moloney Ford, general manager of the Buffalo Waterfront. She said storm drain overflows during the storm resulted in ice buildup under a foot of snow.

Typical ice thickness for the skating, curling and bumper-car rinks is between 2.5 and 3 inches, but the blizzard produced a thickness between 9.5 and 11 inches in some areas, she said.

Moloney Ford said cleanup crews have found debris, including a tarp and dead fish, that blew in and froze to the rink surface. Even though the top layer of snow melted, the general manager said the rink would not open until the ice surface could be leveled, possibly sometime this week .