Buffalo announces 2021 bulk trash schedule

The City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works will resume two bulk trash pickups this year in each of the nine Common Council districts.

Only one round of collections took place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents must set their bulk trash out on the Sunday of their bulk trash week and leave it out for the week. DPW crews make collections throughout the week for the entire district, said Michael J. Finn, commissioner of Public Works, Streets and Parks.

Curbside bulk trash piles cannot not exceed 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet high. Electronic trash items, such as televisions and computers, are not allowed to be placed in bulk trash.

The spring 2021 schedule per district for the following weeks are:

April 11 – Ellicott District

April 18 – Fillmore District

May 2 – Niagara District

May 9 – Masten District

May 16 – Lovejoy District

May 23 – South District

June 6 – Delaware District

June 13 – North District

June 20 – University District

Fall bulk trash collection will run from Aug. 8 through Oct. 17.

