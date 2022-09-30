Buffalo and Kanazawa, Japan, have been international sister cities since 1962, participating in student exchanges and cultural performances and creating of one of the only public Japanese gardens in the United States.

The two cities began celebrating the 60th anniversary of that friendship Friday with a delegation of 12 from Kanazawa that included three city council members and led by Mayor Takashi Murayama. Ceremonial events were held at the Buffalo History Museum, along with cultural demonstrations and the unveiling of two artworks by Western New York artists to commemorate the ties between the two cities.

"In the last six decades, we have walked hand-in-hand through the changing of the generations," Murayama said in his remarks. "In recent years, we have poured energy into connecting the younger citizens, from the cultural exchanges between our cultural groups such as our jazz bands and ballet studios to Buffalonians running our Kanazawa Marathon."

Mayor Byron Brown offered welcoming remarks during the ceremony. So did Chris Morrison, a native Western New Yorker who lives in Fujisawa and is president of the Japan Culture Center of WNY, the event's organizer.

There was a ceremonial planting of a cherry tree, the presentation commemorative gifts, including garden restoration tools, a poetry reading, tea ceremony and music by the Hamburg High School Jazz Band.

"Buffalo Dreaming" consists of eight folding, colorfully painted wooden Japanese folding screens created by Adam Cooley, and feature two large bisons, symbols from the flag of Buffalo and bridge-shaped stone lanterns from Kanazawa. They were made with gold leaf, which Kanazawa is known for, and are being displayed in the museum's portico gallery.

Four of the panels are to remain in Buffalo, with the other four going to Kanazawa.

"One section will stay here, the other in Japan," said Suzy Martin, secretary of the Japan Culture Center of WNY. "When they meet, they come together as one."

The artwork was commissioned by the WNY Japan Association.

Muralist Kristin Brandt created "The Buffalo Kanazawa Friendship Mural," with the 14-by-38-foot acrylic painting depicting Kanazawa, the Kotoji Lantern that's a feature of Kanazawa's Kenroku-en Garden, and a woman in a kimono, along with the Buffalo History Museum and cherry blossoms.

The mural is located downtown on the Life Storage Building at 290 Ellicott St., next to the Central Library.

A "Community Day" will be held Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. with a Japanese dance performance, followed each half-hour with poetry, Taiko drumming, tea ceremony, Aikido demonstration and Shamisen performance. There will also be a craft table with gold leaf to make postcards.

For more information on the sister cities relationship and Saturday's events, go to japanwnyorg.