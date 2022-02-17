Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System names new director

A Colorado library CEO was named Thursday as the new director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

John Spears of Colorado Springs, Colo., has served since 2016 as chief librarian and CEO of the Pikes Peak Library District in El Paso County, Colo. Spears replaces Mary Jean Jakubowski, who retired in June 2021 after almost 30 years with the library system. Spears will begin his new post on April 11.

Library board of directors chairwoman Kimberly Johnson said Spears brings more than 25 years of experience working in urban, suburban and rural libraries in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and Utah.

"Public libraries play a tremendous role in building and growing communities, and being involved in that in Buffalo is an opportunity I look forward to being a part of," said Spears in a statement released by the library board Thursday.

Spears has a master of science degree in library and information science, and a bachelor of arts degree in music history from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.