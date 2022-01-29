Buffalo and Erie County libraries distributing free Covid rapid tests

The Buffalo and Erie County public libraries are distributing a limited number of free Covid-19 rapid tests to the public.

Boxes of rapid test kits were received by all Buffalo city and Erie County libraries earlier this week, confirmed libraries spokeswoman Joy Testa Cinquino. But she encouraged those interested in picking up a free test kit to call their local library in advance to make sure they are open and that the free test kits are available.

Local libraries have been asked to limit the rapid test kits to two per adult. Each test kit contains two rapid tests.

Though about 20,000 tests were passed along to libraries from Erie County, they were spread among 37 libraries and the bookmobile, with the number of tests provided varying depending on library size, Cinquino said.

