Alzheimer's disease can be a severe struggle for those who have it, from losing precious memories to poor judgement that can put themselves and others in harm's way.

The struggle for those with the disease is clear, but behind the scenes, their loved ones and caregivers likely are struggling, too.

"It can become like a 24/7 job to be there (for their loved one)," said Andrea Koch, director of education and training at the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter (alz.org/wny). "To keep an eye on their loved one to make sure that they're safe, that their not doing anything potentially dangerous."

The chapter provides care and support for those with dementia symptoms and their loved ones and caregivers, including financial assistance for respite care, driving evaluations, education classes, support groups and a free 24/7 helpline to help find related resources. The hotline can be reached at (800) 272-3900.

"We're trying to do more in the City of Buffalo to let folks know that this is something that is incredibly prevalent across the board," Koch said. "And there is no need to be ashamed of it, and the assistance is out there."

The chapter offers two monthly support groups that meet on the East Side: 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. the second Friday of each month at Westminster Community House, at 421 Monroe St.; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

About 60% of people with Alzheimer's disease will wander at some point, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

They will feel a sense of urgency to get somewhere, which can put them in dangerous situations, especially during extreme winter weather conditions, Koch said.

Driving with the disease can also be risky, not only for the driver, but others.

Koch typically gives families the advice that when she sees a ball roll out into the street, she worries about a person coming after that ball, which is why the chapter offers a free driver evaluation at ECMC for those with Alzheimer's.

From driving to leaving the stove on, the dangerous scenarios that caregivers have to worry about are many.

"I don't like to compare adults to children, but in some ways caregivers have to child proof their house," Koch said, "because people's reasoning skills really start to diminish, and they can make dangerous mistakes."

Despite the dangers of dementia, Koch said many people with the disease, as well as their closest loved ones, may be reluctant to speak about it and seek support.

"It's nothing to be ashamed of," Koch said. Acknowledging and seeking help can make a challenging situation more manageable.