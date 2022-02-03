 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo alerts residents that illegally parked vehicles could be towed
buried parking meters (copy)

A row of parking meters rendered inaccessible by piles of snow on Main Street on Jan. 20, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

With snow falling and more expected, the City of Buffalo sent a message to residents through its BuffAlert system, reminding people alternate side parking is in effect on all 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. streets. All cars must park legally.

Mini-tows may be used to allow for snow cleanup at owner’s expense. During extreme weather conditions, vehicles blocking fire hydrants, crosswalks, driveways as well as abandoned and illegally parked vehicles will be mini-towed, not impounded, as long as there is an available legal parking space within 500 feet.

The city is taking the step following widespread criticism of snow removal efforts on side streets during a recent storm that dumped nearly 2 feet on most of the region.

There is a $40 fee for each mini-tow, according to the Buffalo Police Department’s Manual of Procedures.

Buffalo residents are urged to sign up for the city’s BuffAlert notifications. The text and email alerts include critical weather, parking and other public service announcements.

Sign up by texting JoinBuffAlert to 38276.

