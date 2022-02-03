Buffalo alerts residents that illegally parked vehicles could be towed

With snow falling and more expected, the City of Buffalo sent a message to residents through its BuffAlert system, reminding people alternate side parking is in effect on all 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. streets. All cars must park legally.

As next winter storm nears, Buffalo promises strict parking enforcement for plows In Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said the city has taken a lesson from the last snowfall that dropped some 2 feet on metro Buffalo on Martin Luther King Day. While main roads were mostly kept clear during and after the storm, many residential side streets went untouched by plows for days.

Mini-tows may be used to allow for snow cleanup at owner’s expense. During extreme weather conditions, vehicles blocking fire hydrants, crosswalks, driveways as well as abandoned and illegally parked vehicles will be mini-towed, not impounded, as long as there is an available legal parking space within 500 feet.

The city is taking the step following widespread criticism of snow removal efforts on side streets during a recent storm that dumped nearly 2 feet on most of the region.

There is a $40 fee for each mini-tow, according to the Buffalo Police Department’s Manual of Procedures.

Buffalo residents are urged to sign up for the city’s BuffAlert notifications. The text and email alerts include critical weather, parking and other public service announcements.

Sign up by texting JoinBuffAlert to 38276.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.