Anticipation is building to see the museum we've long known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. What is it going to look like inside?

We're all about to find out.

In just over a week, a transformation that began before most people in the world had ever heard the word "Covid" will be revealed, when one of Buffalo's most famous institutions reopens with a new look and recent name change: Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

A renovation and reimagination that was spurred by the largest private individual donation to a cultural organization in Western New York history will be unveiled on June 12.

The museum announced Friday that the project is not quite finished, but the grand reopening and preview week still will happen as scheduled.

That answered one question. Here are the answers to others:

Why all the hoopla about the Buffalo AKG Art Museum's reopening?

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum is one of the foremost modern and contemporary art museums in the world that is completing a $195 million expansion, restoration and renovation. Its reputation is expected to grow even bigger and draw more visitors. The June 12 reopening at 1285 Elmwood Ave. has also been a long time coming – three years and seven months since the museum was last open on Nov. 4, 2019.

What's different about the museum?

A lot. The project's centerpiece is the three-story, translucent Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, named for the Amherst native who has provided $65 million for the project. The 1905 building, now known as the Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building, has been artfully restored and the 1962 addition, now called the Seymour H. Knox Building, features the kaleidoscopic "Common Sky" canopy over Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square.

With 430 works of art on exhibit, there will now be more than twice as much art to see than ever before.

How do I attend opening week?

Buffalo AKG is offering free admission during Preview Week from June 15 to June 18, which will include live music. To get digital tickets, go to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Construction Team and Appreciation Days will held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 and June 18.

Are there events for Buffalo AKG members?

Members' Preview Days will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 11 and from 3 to 9 p.m. June 13. Go to the Buffalo AKG website to obtain digital tickets.

Community Partners' and Educators' Appreciation Day will also be held from 3 to 9 p.m. on June 13 and include Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation life trustee Mary Wilson.

There will be drop-in art activities in the Knox Building studios on both days, along with fun and games on the Great Lawn and live music in the Town Square. Complimentary snacks will be provided, with museum dining at Cornelia and food trucks available.

What are some of the exhibitions?

"Clyfford Still: A Legacy for Buffalo," features all 33 of Still's Abstract Expressionist paintings in the museum's collection. "Lap-See Lam: Dreamers' Quay" offers a moving image shadow play in Buffalo AKG's new Glass Box Theater.

Are there closed events?

The ribbon-cutting on June 12 is by invitation only. The Buffalo AKG Gala on June 10, the museum's biggest annual fundraiser, is sold out.

Where is parking?

There is a new underground parking garage. Cost is $10 for museum visitors for three hours, $8 for Buffalo AKG members. Each additional hour is $2. Parking for non-museumgoers is $20 for two hours. Street parking can be found along Lincoln Parkway, on the museum's east side.

What will tickets cost (after Preview Week)?

$18 for adults, $16 for seniors and college students, $10 for youth and children ages 5 and under free. Members get in free.

What happens after Preview Week?

Museum Director Janne Siren announced on Friday that the Gundlach Building will close June 19 to complete work and reopen July 20, though he said the reopening could come earlier. The Wilmers and Knox buildings will be open. Buying a ticket will come with a free return ticket to see the Gundlach Building.