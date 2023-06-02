Buffalo Bills all-time great Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti, are carrying the ball for team Buffalo AKG Art Museum as the June 12 reopening draws near.

The couple banter back and forth about Jackson Pollock, Vincent Van Gogh and other artists on "Victory and Defeat," a 25-minute audio tour intended to draw similarities between the highs and lows of playing sports and the triumphs and challenges of creating art.

The idea and others like it are part of the Buffalo AKG's new approach of presenting fresh ways of looking at and thinking about modern and contemporary art, for those museumgoers who might be intimidated by the museum experience.

The changes, part of the $195 million project that is remaking the former Albright-Knox Art Gallery, will also be reflected in the museum's docent tours and the labels that will inform almost half the museum's artwork.

"One of the things we are trying to do is reach the broadest possible audience to connect with everyone we possibly can," said Brittany Strupp, Buffalo AKG's manager of interpretation and docents.

Strupp said the museum trying to move away from presenting as much curatorial knowledge as possible on audio tours in order to focus more on making personal connections through close viewing of the artwork.

Using research about people who visit art museums, the seven audio tours are intended to appeal to everyone from the expert to the novice. Thomas, a Hall of Fame player who went to four straight Super Bowls with the Bills, said his own world expanded in recent years through a greater familiarity and appreciation of art.

"It used to be when we went out of town we'd go to aquariums. Now we go to museums," said Thomas, who since 2021 has served as one of 43 directors of the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy, the governing body overseeing the Buffalo AKG.

"We are trying with the new campus to involve the community, including people who may have never gone to the art gallery," said Patti Thomas, a visual artist whose works of figurative expressionism have been shown at the Burchfield Penney Art Center and Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, presented by Art Miami. "We are hoping this will allow them to think of and appreciate what we have in Buffalo in a different way."

"You will look through a different lens with Thurman and Patti's help," Strupp said, noting most of the audio tours are conversational to help people find their own ways into the art.

The audio tours last 20 to 30 minutes, with one for children that clocks in at around 10 minutes. Museumgoers will be able to download the tour on their smartphones using a free app.

Here are the other audio tours:

• "Glass Steel Stone" presents Shohei Shigematsu, architect of the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, discussing his ideas and philosophy. Roscoe Henderson, a board member and police officer, also shares his views.

• "Now Hear Me Out" offers a conversation between Associate Curator Andrea Alvarez and local comedian Kevin Thomas Jr., who discuss – and sometimes disagree about – the abstract art they are looking at, and consider the political context of some of the art they see.

• "Journey Through Modern Art" is the closest to a standard audio guide, tracking the development of modern art from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century with the help of Buffalo AKG curators and artist Julia Bottoms.

• "Spotlights" features artists new to the collection talking about their work along with older works, including an advocate of survivors of sexual abuse discussing the painting, "Spirit of the Dead Watching."

The new artists include Olafur Eliasson and architect Sebastian Behmann of "Common Sky," located in the Seymour H. Knox Building; conceptual photographer Miriam Backstrom, whose "Others Will Know" will occupy the lower level lobby of the Gundlach Building; and artist Firelei Baez, creator of "Chorus of the Deep," a glass tile mural located in the Cornelia cafe.

• "Stop Look Listen" offers a guided, evolving soundscape as visitors go from one gallery to another.

• "Artimals," for the museum's youngest audience members, presents a discussion with museum curators, a wildlife professional and playful soundtrack.

Responding to art

The docent program has been revamped, moving away from fact-heavy lectures to challenging visitors to think about and respond to the art.

Tours will begin July 13 to avoid the crowds expected the first month. The number of docents has nearly doubled from 44 prior to the facility's closing to 78. Four tours will be held daily, with the Spotlight Tour on Thursdays and Fridays offering a more traditional lecture.

Another change in engaging readers can be seen in the labeling of artworks.

The information is streamlined on about 40% of the labels to make a single point about each, Strupp said.

"An old label might have talked about mood and history and artist relationships, as well as color theory," Strupp said. "In the revised label, it might explain what the artist is doing in the artwork to encourage the viewer to take a closer look."

Strupp rejected the notion that the changes could dumb down the audience, noting research has found people spend an average of 8 to 10 seconds reading labels and there are other ways for museumgoers to seek comprehensive information.

Play is another entry point into art that the Buffalo AKG is presenting in the free Seymour H. Knox Building.

The area is called the Creative Commons, sponsored by the LEGOS Foundation in the company's first collaboration with an art museum.

The Legos station, which includes a 3-D scanner for use, is one of five stations in all, taking up about 50% of the space.

There also will be a magnet wall with elements of artworks from the collection that can be reassembled with other works of art. A building station with mirrors that play off the "Common Sky" space will be there to challenge visitors to think about how they see things, as well as a building station with large blue foam shapes to assemble.

A digital drawing station will allow images to appear on a wall of TVs, shown alongside works in the collection.

"The Creative Commons is a space that embraces a playful approach to art and art history, and is designed to primarily delight kids but also adults," Strupp said.