The long-awaited reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum will happen as scheduled on June 12, but the three-story, translucent Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building – the centerpiece of the museum's $195 million expansion and restoration project, named for the man whose donation is making much of this possible – will close a week later for up to a month so remaining work can be completed.

"For the record, I apologize to our local community," a visibly disappointed Janne Siren, the museum's director, said Friday about the setback. "We will work day and night to make this as swift a process as possible."

Much of the work needing completion in the Gundlach Building is in the first-floor ticketing area and 38-foot-high multipurpose gallery space. The terrazzo floor for the glass-walled bridge for transporting art, as well as people, still requires a five-step process for sanding and polishing. The museum is also waiting on a delayed order for custom-made terrazzo grills for more than 100 air conditioning ducts on the building's second floor.

Gilbane Construction expects to have work at the Gundlach Building completed July 19, with the building opening to the public the following day. The schedule will be re-evaluated in early July, Siren said, to see if the timeline can be sped up, in which case the building could reopen earlier.

Siren praised Gilbane's effort, while signaling his disappointment with some trades that worked on the project from outside Western New York, without elaborating.

The work ahead of the planned opening continued apace Friday, as more than 120 workers assembled custom-made stairwell guardrails and hauled heavy materials into the Gundlach Building, mixing terrazzo for a floor on the John J. Albright Bridge and laying rows of sod for the Great Lawn.

That building is named for Jeffrey Gundlach – the "G" in AKG – the Amherst native who has donated $65 million toward the cost of the project.

The refurbished 1905 Building, where the Buffalo AKG's art collection begins in chronological order, and the reimagined 1962 building, which includes the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square and the "Common Sky" kaleidoscopic canopy overhead, are completed and will be open to the public.

"Our visitors will have the opportunity to preview the Gundlach Building for a week, and then we will take that building offline so we can do very important finishing work in that building," Siren said. "When it opens, people can see the full scope of the new Buffalo AKG singing in one grand symphony."

He hopes visitors will come while the Gundlach Building is closed to see the many changes and sparkle added to the buildings that had constituted the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

"The Albright-Knox part of the museum is an entirely new facility, with new spaces for art, learning, creativity and visitor experiences of various kinds," Siren said. "We very much look forward to welcoming everybody first to the Albright-Knox part of the museum, in its new skin, coat and colors."

The preview week plans haven't changed, with a media day set for June 8, an Inaugural Gala on June 10 and a ribbon-cutting celebration June 12. That will be followed by six days of programs, with the general public invited into the museum free for four days, from June 15 through June 18.

Museum-goers who bought advance tickets were to have been notified Friday that they will receive a free return ticket to come back when the Gundlach Building is open. Anyone who buys a ticket to the museum online will receive the same.

Construction of the Gundlach Building began in January 2020, weeks before Covid-19 began shutting down parts of the country.

Global supply chain issues wreaked havoc around the world and impacted the museum's construction schedule, which led to the completion date being moved from fall 2022 to the first half of 2023.

There were delays in receiving 540 exterior glass panels from Lithuania and 260 tons of structural steel from Germany. Twenty-two panes needed to encase the Gundlach Building were the wrong size.

The construction setbacks prevented the building from being enclosed until around Thanksgiving 2022, substantially slowing interior work and having "a snow-ball effect," Siren said.