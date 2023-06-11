Buffalo AKG Art Museum by the numbers
It cost $195 million and took 42 months to build and renovate the Buffalo AKG Art Museum at 1285 Elmwood Ave. The museum has 50,000 square feet of gallery space, 430 pieces of art on exhibit and 80 underground parking spaces.
Here are numbers that help define the museum’s new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building.
Building height: 65 feet
Tons of steel needed: 250
Cubic yards of concrete poured in 8-hour period: 1,500
Number of glass panels: 540
Weight of heaviest of nine custom air handlers
in sub-basement: 40,000 pounds
Amount of prime gallery space: 30,000 square feet
Number of galleries: 13
Largest gallery: 7,530 square feet
Smallest gallery: 861 square feet
Clyfford Still paintings on exhibit: 33