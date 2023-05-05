The new Jeffrey Gundlach Building nearing completion at Buffalo AKG Art Museum is getting a lion's share of the attention as excitement builds toward the June 12 opening.

Rebranded art museum Buffalo AKG to debut new wing and spaces, interactive learning and play Buffalo AKG will provide 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, including five classroom studios, a new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square and more than half an acre of new public green space.

The reopening of the refurbished 1905 and 1962 buildings – the latter with the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square and "Common Sky" canopy overhead – are also highly anticipated.

Director Janne Siren and Board President Laura Jacobs on Friday drew attention to less-talked about projects occurring, or soon to begin, that will add additional sparkle to the campus when completed.

"We have fully refurbished the glass-box auditorium, a masterpiece of modernist architecture and one of the jewels of our campus," Siren said. "We are also conducting repairs to the iconic grand staircase and the fountain as we continue to improve the landscape around us."

The projects are possible through a $5 million state grant obtained last year by State Sen. Sean Ryan, who Siren praised for his "steadfast advocacy" in providing "substantial improvements and updates to our historical facility."

'Blown away': Buffalo AKG names a key space for Ralph Wilson Jr. as museum reopening nears The new 6,000-square-foot community area in the Seymour H. Knox Building, Ralph Wilson Jr. Town Square, will occupy a space designed in 1962 by Gordon Bunshaft that originally was an open-air courtyard at the historic museum.

Work in the auditorium includes reupholstered chairs and a new projection screen, AV system, curtains and stage lighting.

The long-dormant fountain is getting a new water system and repairs to the granite.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The stairway was redone in 2012, but damage from Buffalo weather requires more repairs, Siren said, with the work expected to be completed this summer.

"Frederick Law Olmsted's design vision for both stairs was seen as continuous," Ryan said of the grand stairwell across Lincoln Parkway that leads to Delaware Park and Hoyt Lake.

He said the refurbished stairwell and fountain will provide a uniform look that blends into the "Common Sky" entrance in the Seymour H. Knox Building.

Siren said he is confident the museum, nearing the end of a $195 million project that took more than three years to complete, will open on time.

"We will be ready," Siren said. "I'm sure that there will be things that we tweak, but we will be welcoming the public to the museum on June 12 as previously announced."

Most of the art from the museum's vaunted collection that will be on display for the museum's opening is now on the walls, Siren said.

"What is not visible, perhaps to passersby, is that we are about 60% to 65% complete with the installation of art," Siren said. "We have a straight path forward in terms of the art installation."

There is a lot more wall space for exhibiting art, too. The museum has gone from 20,000 square feet of prime exhibition space to 50,000, which goes up to 57,000 when counting the sculpture terrace that will be on the perimeter of the Gundlach Building.

That compares with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art, which have about 50,000 square feet, he said.

More than three times the amount of art from the collection will now be on exhibit, Siren said.

"We are installing 430 works from the collection," he said. "Previously, we were able to show about 130."