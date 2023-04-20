The former Albright Knox Art Gallery will reopen June 12 with an entirely new wing and other new spaces, as well as a multitude of new programs, aimed at fostering interactive learning and creative play.

The art museum, rebranded as Buffalo AKG, is to include the new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building and will provide 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, including five classroom studios, a new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square and more than half an acre of new public greenspace, said Charlie Garling, the museum's Delaware North director of learning and creativity.

And the Knox Building will feature free admission year-round, he added.

"For the first time in its history, an entire wing of the Buffalo AKG will be free year-round,” Garling said. "Without paying a cent, visitors will have access to a wide array of unique spaces and experiences. We are committed to ensuring that the Knox Building is an open, welcoming space that is integrated into the fabric of daily life in Buffalo.”

Garling said the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square is an area beneath new artwork called Common Sky, by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann, that arches over what was formerly an outdoor sculpture garden.

"The trunk of it starts inside of Town Square, where a cherry tree used to stand, and it arches up and it acts as a covering for the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square so that people can enjoy it indoors all year round," Garling said.

Open and accessible to Town Square is a space called Creative Commons, which was built through a partnership between the museum and the LEGO Foundation. Garling described it as a space designed to inspire visitors and help them "create, share and connect."

The space is adjacent to a new restaurant that will open inside the museum. It has been named Cornelia after the first female art director of the Albright-Knox, Cornelia Bentley Sage Quinton, who died in 1936.

The Creative Commons will also include the 350-seat Stanford and Judith Lipsey Auditorium. Also free and accessible to the public will be the M&T Gallery, which will feature works by local and international artists.

Garling said the space will feature three different multipurpose studios, each with a different emphasis, including ceramics, paintings and drawings.

"We also have a digital media studio, which will have the latest hardware and software for people to be creative in the digital realm," he said. "We're doing that with the support of our digital media curator. It is also symbolic of the AKG being on the cusp of contemporary artwork for so long, such as being the first museum to exhibit photography as an artform."

A space called the family room, also built in collaboration with the LEGO Foundation, was designed for young children and their caregivers.

Garling said parents and caregivers will be able to meet up and let their young children have fun in an age appropriate manner.

"We're the only fine arts museum in the world to partner with the LEGO Foundation on the creation of a dedicated space for learning through play," he said.

"We've been working with them and learning more about their concepts of the characteristics of play, which they describe as joyful, meaningful, iterative, actively engaging and socially interactive."

The Creative Commons will also provide a way for people to take a closer look at the museum's collection through playful activities, Garling said.

"Play isn't just a particular game or a toy. It's a mindset, and play isn't just for kids. Adults play all the time, whether it's doing a crossword puzzle or playing in a sport. We're trying to design this space so that everyone can connect with each other through playful activities," he said.