Buffalo airport reopens runways

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport's runways reopened Saturday morning, after they were temporarily closed for a few hours due to heavy snow and poor visibility.

The airfield since midnight has received about 14 inches of snow, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

While the runways are open, catching a flight out of town could be another matter.

Many Saturday flights on the online departures board were listed as either canceled or delayed through the afternoon and into the evening. All of Southwest Airlines' and JetBlue's scheduled Saturday departures and arrivals at the Buffalo airport were listed as canceled.

At the Niagara Falls International Airport, Allegiant Air has two scheduled departures to Florida on Saturday. One was listed as delayed until the afternoon, while the other remained scheduled for 9:10 p.m.