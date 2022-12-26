 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo airport remains closed through Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
holiday travel

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport was busy Wednesday as people adjusted travel plans ahead of an impending blizzard. Michael Lane of Dallas grabs his luggage from the carousel at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport as he arrives home for the holidays to spend time with his family in the Buffalo area.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed through Wednesday at 11 a.m., the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Monday afternoon.

The NFTA extended the closure of the region's largest airport by another 24 hours, citing an "assessment of current conditions."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The authority said that crews are "working around the clock to ensure safe travels as soon as possible," and added that officials from the Pittsburgh International Airport had "reached out" and would be sending snow plow equipment to help.

Meanwhile, the Niagara Falls International Airport reopened Sunday night "after hours of snow removal and careful assessment," although NFTA spokeswoman Kelly Khatib cautioned that could change based on shifts in the weather pattern.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vehicles travel down snowy Elmwood Avenue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News