Buffalo airport remains closed through Wednesday morning

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed through Wednesday at 11 a.m., the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Monday afternoon.

The NFTA extended the closure of the region's largest airport by another 24 hours, citing an "assessment of current conditions."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The authority said that crews are "working around the clock to ensure safe travels as soon as possible," and added that officials from the Pittsburgh International Airport had "reached out" and would be sending snow plow equipment to help.

Meanwhile, the Niagara Falls International Airport reopened Sunday night "after hours of snow removal and careful assessment," although NFTA spokeswoman Kelly Khatib cautioned that could change based on shifts in the weather pattern.