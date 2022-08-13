 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo aide charged with identity theft to rob elderly patients

New York State Police in Clarence arrested a Buffalo man Friday and charged him with stealing from an elderly victim he served as an aide.

Jered C. Menter, 31, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery, all Class D felonies.

Police began investigating on July 2 after responding to a larceny complaint on Ransom Road in the Town of Clarence. The investigation revealed that Menter acted as an aide for an elderly patient, allowing him to access the victim’s financial accounts. He then transferred approximately $18,500 to himself and other third party proxies, Troop A Commander Major Eugene J. Staniszewski said in a news release.

Menter acts as an aide to other elderly individuals across the Western New York area, and police believe more victims exist. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 585-344-6200.

Menter is awaiting sentencing on another case investigated by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and is a suspect in a case in Boston.

