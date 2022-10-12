Buffalo accepting applications to help develop ARP projects

Local organizations and the business community are invited to apply to the City of Buffalo to help develop projects funded by American Rescue Plan dollars.

The city received $331 million in federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan. About $55.8 million in funds has been distributed so far in funding areas such as the Healthy Homes Inspection Program, the Road Maintenance Fund and Enhanced Cybersecurity Initiative.

Beginning today, the city’s website will accept requests for applications from organizations.

The funding areas include:

Affordable Housing Advancement Fund.

Neighborhood Improvement Corps.

Community Food Ownership.

Frontline Arts Organization Sustainability Fund.

Public Health Equity Initiative.

Skills based Job Readiness.

Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice and Public Safety Fund.

Wraparound Services Support for Job Training Enrollees.

Cultural Institution Support.

Minority- and Women-owned Business Enterprises.

Funding decisions will be made through an "equity framework" of public health, neighborhoods and communities, capital improvements and economic development, said Mayor Byron W. Brown.

"The focus will be to provide direct assistance to disproportionately impacted residents that historically tend to be from Black and brown communities," Brown said.

To apply go to buffalony.gov/144/ARP-Projects-Request-for-Applications.