Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to distribute more than $6.4 million to those impacted by massacre

Five months after a racist massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue left 10 people dead – plus three wounded by gunfire and dozens of shoppers, workers and community members traumatized – the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will distribute $6.4 million to those directly affected by the tragedy.

More than 13,000 donors gave money toward the fund. A total of 169 people were determined to be eligible to receive the funds, the fund's steering committee announced Thursday.

“Our community experienced significant loss and trauma on May 14th, but as the city of good neighbors – together with people from around the country and around the globe – we came together with incredible acts of generosity and compassion,” said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and co-chair of the fund.

Co-Chair Paul Vukelic said in a statement: “Although these donations could never make the survivors whole, we are hopeful these donations provide the recipients with some comfort knowing that there are many people who wanted to give something to help them in whatever way possible.”

Receiving the funds will be people in five categories: legal heirs of the 10 people killed, who will receive the highest payments; those physically injured by gunfire or shrapnel in the attack; those who suffered some other type of physical injury during the shooting and who received medical treatment no later than May 21; those who were present at the Jefferson Avenue store or its parking lot during the shooting and suffered psychological trauma; and employees of the store who were not present when the shooting occurred.

Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, was slain in the massacre said that the families of the victims appreciate the generosity of the public.

Yet, "there's no amount of money to make up for our mom," he said.

The attack on May 14 at the East Side supermarket upended the lives of many.

Many are struggling with both dealing with the trauma as well as meeting their basic needs.

"This will help them get through the pain," Whitfield said. "This will help them alleviate some stress and allow them to focus on healing and growing. That's what this is for."

Whitfield noted that such help doesn't exist for the survivors of other traumas in the community – including the gun violence that claims dozens of lives in Buffalo every year.

"They don't have a 5/14 fund," he said. "They've got nobody reaching out. If anything, I'm hopeful people will recognize the need to be more empathetic and helpful on a a day-to-day basis."

The fund was established through the National Compassion Fund, which raises donations to help victims of mass casualty events. Other fundraising drives they have administered include those for the victims and survivors of the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.