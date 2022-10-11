Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to begin distributing payments this month

Organizers of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will meet with eligible recipients next week and plan to begin distributing payments later this month.

The fund was created in partnership with Tops and the National Compassion Fund to provide direct financial assistance to the survivors of the victims of the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on Buffalo’s East Side as well as individuals who were directly affected.

Some eligible recipients have been notified already, but the fund's steering committee is still vetting others.

"That process is still being combed through," said Rev. Mark Blue, president of the NAACP's Buffalo chapter ad co-chair of the Buffalo 5/14 steering committee.

By Oct. 19, organizers will approve the fund's distribution plan and meet with eligible recipients, Blue said.

Distribution of payments to eligible beneficiaries begins Oct. 24 on a rolling basis.

Disbursements are expected to be completed in November.

The deadline to apply for the funds was Sept. 16, but organizers are not releasing exact numbers on how many applied, Blue said.

“I don’t want people to get their hopes up when they’re not even eligible for the gift,” Blue said. “Some people will look at those numbers and think they’ve been vetted for it.”

As of Sept. 2, the committee had received a total of 306 applications, and there had been 16 advance payments for individuals who were inside the store or in the Tops parking lot during the time of the shooting and suffered psychological trauma.

The category does not include people driving by or who were across the street during the racist attack that left 10 people dead and wounded three others.

Donations to the fund were accepted until Sept. 20. The fund has raised well over $5.5 million, Blue said.

The National Compassion Fund serves as the administrator. All of the contributions donated to the fund will go directly to survivors and victims of the mass shooting. Recipients will not be taxed or penalized for receiving money from the fund.

Recipients may use the funds however they wish.

Individuals eligible to receive benefits include:

Legal heirs of those killed.

Victims wounded by gunfire.

Victims treated on an outpatient basis.

Individuals present at the site experiencing psychological trauma.

Tops employees not present at the time of the shooting.