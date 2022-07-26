Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund expands eligibility for advance payments

The fund created to support victims of the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket will make a wider group of people eligible for advance payments, following public criticism that the initial plan was too restrictive.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will make available $3,500 advance payments to people in two additional categories: those who were at the store and suffered psychological trauma, and those who suffered non-gunshot physical injuries for which they received medical treatment by May 21.

The fund is already making available advance payments in two other categories: $25,000 each to the legal heirs of each of the 10 people killed in the attack, and $10,000 to people who were wounded by gunfire or shrapnel at the scene and hospitalized overnight. The advance payments would be deducted from the final amount that goes to recipients. As of last week, the fund had made $155,000 worth of advance payments.

Public feedback influenced the committee's decision to expand the advance payments, said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the NAACP's Buffalo chapter and co-chair of the Buffalo 5/14 steering committee.

"We listened to the community, to some of the individual victims that were experiencing trauma," Blue said. "And we wanted to do something in a tangible way to help."

The steering committee decided to stay with its initial plan to set the boundaries for those impacted by the mass shooting as the store and its parking lot – rather than expand the boundaries into the neighborhood – for the purposes of distributing funds, Blue said.

"We wanted to deal with the most affected area, and that was the area we specified," he said.

Myles Carter, a community activist who raised some criticisms of the draft protocol at the town hall meeting, said he was encouraged by the expanded advance payments.

Survivors of Tops shooting share stories as 5/14 fund gathers public input Thursday's meeting at City Honors School marked the end of the public comment period about the draft protocol, which sets out proposed rules for the Buffalo 5/14 Fund, including eligibility guidelines for the recipients. The fund's steering committee will finalize the rules and is expected to publish them Tuesday.

"I think it's good that the distribution is a bit more fair in that sense, where they're eligible for the advance payments," Carter said. "I would say that's a positive change that was made."

The steering committee has also talked about having trained navigators help eligible recipients apply for the funds – even visiting the individuals' homes, if requested.

"Some people still aren't coming out of their homes, and it's troubling," Blue said. "But we want that to happen and to make that available to individuals who are in need."

The Buffalo 5/14 fund was established by Tops Markets in conjunction with the National Compassion Fund, which is serving as the administrator. Some of the speakers at a town hall meeting last week faulted the initial plan – called the draft protocol – for not making more victims eligible for advance payments. The final protocol, which sets the rules for how the fund will operate, was published online Tuesday.

Speakers at last Thursday's town hall meeting included survivors of the attack and family members of victims, who shared the pain and trauma they had endured since May 14. Most of the steering committee members were present in the City Honors School auditorium to hear their accounts.

"It was heart-wrenching," Blue said. "Some had an opportunity to vent, which is part of the grieving process, as well, and we knew that would happen. Some were advocates for others, and we knew that would happen."

Blue said it was helpful that a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Tiara Parker, was a member of the committee and responded to some of the questions at the meeting.

"She was able to speak directly to those who were hurting in that way," Blue said. "She brought validity to the process."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo 5/14 fund had received $4.5 million in donations. The fund plans to start making full payments in about three months, following an application and verification process.

As money starts to flow to families, victims of Tops shooting, some survivors feel left out Leaders of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund said they have started making payments from the fund as a way to rush needed financial help to the victims and their families, even before all the rules for distributing the money are set.

How much money will ultimately go to recipients in each of the five categories won't be determined until after the fund closes to donations on Sept. 20. But the largest amount will go the legal heirs of the 10 who were killed.

The fifth category of eligible recipients consists of Tops employees who were assigned to the Jefferson Avenue store as of May 14 but were not present at the store when the racist attack occurred. They are not eligible for advance payments.

Aside from expanding eligibility for advance payments, the final protocol contains the same categories of eligibility and the timeline for the fund's next steps as what was proposed:

• Applications will begin to be accepted on Aug. 16, with a deadline of Sept. 14 to submit applications. The fund administrators say they reserve the right to extend the deadline.

• The fund is set to close to donations Sept. 20.

• The steering committee is set to approve a funds distribution plan on Oct. 19, and distribution to the eligible beneficiaries will start, on a rolling basis, on Oct. 24.

"We want to make sure that we're doing things in decency and in order, and that we're looking at our community and doing our best to help our community have some closure," Blue said.