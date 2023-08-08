Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city never promised community groups federal Covid pandemic funds to help them offer residents services.

The city’s priority for spending its $331 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was to make sure the city’s fiscal health is "stable and strong."

The federal government did not require cities to share any of the pandemic relief funding with arts organizations or community groups, Brown said.

Buffalo Council OKs spending extra $60M in federal pandemic aid to fill budget gaps The Buffalo Common Council approved on Thursday Mayor Byron Brown's plan to cut about $60 million in federal Covid-19 pandemic aid from a variety of community projects to cover budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.

“Our plan all along was to look at any gaps, any concerns, any needs in the finances of the city and use resources from ARPA to make sure that the city’s fiscal health was stable and strong,” Brown said while meeting Tuesday with The Buffalo News editorial board and reporters.

Still, representatives from local community-based organizations can expect to hear from the city over the next few weeks on the status of their applications for funding.

But the funds they get may be less than expected.

“Many of them will get funds," Brown said. "They will get funds at a reduced level, but there was never a hard and firm promise to provide funds to these organizations in the arts and in the community-based agencies. That was aspirational on the part of the city. That was an idea that my administration brought to the table but never as a promise."

In November, the city issued a request for applications from experienced community organizations to implement projects and programs in specific funding areas, including affordable housing, neighborhood improvement, community food ownership, arts, public health equity initiatives, skills-based job training, Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice and Public Safety, wraparound services for job training enrollees, cultural institution support, and minority- and women-owned business enterprises.

Many of the nonprofit groups that applied have complained about waiting since last December to hear back from the administration.

But Brown pointed out Tuesday that roughly 39% of the city's ARPA dollars have been obligated and approved.

“In fact if you look at all of the major cities and many of the major counties in New York State, most of them, if not all of them, have not obligated 100% of their ARPA funds. Not New York City, not Albany, not Rochester, not Syracuse, not Yonkers, not Erie County," he said.

The community groups also accused the city of misusing the federal Covid funds and breaking federal rules while allocating funds to organizations. They have threatened legal action against the city and asked the U.S. Treasury Department to investigate Buffalo’s spending of funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Local groups object to city's plans for federal relief money If Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has his way, $60 million of federal Covid-19 relief funding originally intended for public benefit projects will fill budget shortfalls and go to small businesses. But local groups have raised questions about the process.

Representatives of the groups have wondered when – or if – the money will come after the city recently approved using $59.9 million in ARPA funding to cover city budget gaps instead of using it for community-based programs. ARPA funding for these programs was reduced:

Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice program saw a decrease in budgeted funds to about $3.4 million from $6 million. These funds will be allocated for technology and community-based anti-violence programming.

The budgeted amount for community center renovations was cut in half, to $10 million from $20 million.

Funds for Smart Sewer and Water Infrastructure Buildout were slashed to about $15 million, down from $40 million.

The Frontline Arts budget decreased to about $2 million, down from $2.5 million.

The $9 million budgeted for Neighborhood Improvement Corps. was cut by $1 million.

Skills-based job training dollars were cut to $3.45 million, down from $7 million.

Money for wraparound services support for job training program enrollees was reduced to $14.3 million, down from $16.4 million. The program is intended to provide wraparound services for city residents in need of financial and educational support while they are enrolled in job training programs.

Community food security budgeted funds were cut from $1.5 million to $750,000. This program is intended to support local organizations that offer nutritional food preparation programming, food delivery, and wellness education to residents.

The public health equity budget was slashed from $9 million to $7.3 million. This project intends to establish a community health clinic on Buffalo’s East Side and fund health educational outreach and programming.

Moving money from those programs violates the spirit of the Covid relief funds, said Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, executive director of the Partnership for the Public Good. The think tank has been working with representatives of the various nonprofit organizations that requested ARPA funding, like Tim Chen, executive director of Grassroots Gardens.

Grassroots Gardens wants to use the money to buy community gardens that are taken care of by community members but owned by the city so that the city does not sell them to developers.

“The city, at any moment, could decide to try to sell that land for revenue. And we want to protect especially the longest standing gardens that are community staples, that do produce food for the community and are also communal spaces that enhance the quality of life in the neighborhood,” Chen said.

Avi Israel and his Save the Michaels of the World organization applied for ARPA funds to fix up and rehab a building on Brinkman Street on the city’s East Side that they would use to house homeless women and women coming out of addiction treatment. Save the Michaels of the World is a local group that focuses on the devastating effects of opioids medications on people. The Bringman Street building was donated to Save the Michaels by a Catholic organization of nuns.

“I’m really disappointed in the City of Buffalo,” Israel said. “We have not heard a word. … What about helping the needy community? What about the people who nobody wants to talk to, nobody wants to help?"