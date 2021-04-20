Buff State investigating after instructor says she's 'sick' of 'Black Lives Matter'

SUNY Buffalo State College says it is looking into comments made by a part-time lecturer after a video clip surfaced online of the instructor saying she was "sick" of Black Lives Matter.
In a roughly 20-second video clip posted on Instagram, the instructor says, "This is me speaking honestly, and you guys have to respond honestly with what you think, with what you feel about this. So I am sick of (audio cuts out) about Black Lives Matter. Alright? I said it."
Jahnay Morehead, the student who posted the video, identified the instructor as Erica Cope, who the college's website lists as a lecturer in the writing program.
Morehead said she recorded the writing course during the fourth week of the fall semester. The class was being conducted over video conferencing.
Morehead said Cope made the comment intending to give an example of an opinion for which she would "get canceled," a reference to so-called "cancel culture."
Morehead said she posted the video on Monday to coincide with a protest held Tuesday about racial bias against students on campus.
Morehead said she contacted the college's diversity committee a couple weeks after Cope's comment, but decided at the time not to participate in a planned Zoom call to further address the issue.
A Buffalo State spokesman said the college became aware of the comments Monday.
Morehead called Cope's statement "insensitive" and said she thinks her instructor was not just coming up with a random example, but voicing a truly held opinion.
Morehead said her class was predominantly Black students. Cope could have chosen to say something about any other controversial topic, Morehead said.
"I feel like she said that with all her might," she said. "It wasn't on accident. It wasn't just to see what the students were going to say."
Cope could not be reached for comment. A reporter seeking to contact Cope through a company she founded was directed to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a not-for-profit organization involved in issues of free speech and other rights on college campuses.
"We are concerned by the trajectory of this," said Adam Steinbaugh, an attorney with the organization. "The 15 seconds of an hour-long or so class is not enough to make a judgment call about not only her point, but about whether or not this is protected speech."
"I think from the full context of the video, I think it is apparent that she was speaking provocatively to try to get students to have a discussion about Black Lives Matter," Steinbaugh said. "In the broader context of it, it's pretty clear that she's supportive of Black Lives Matter. She is just having a discussion about how Black Lives Matter could better articulate or better pursue its goals."
In a statement posted on various social media accounts, college President Kate Conway-Turner said the instructor's message "as presented is unacceptable."
"Let me be absolutely clear – Black Lives Matter at Buffalo State College," Conway-Turner said in a statement. "The viewpoint expressed in a video clip circulating online by a part-time instructor clearly runs counter to all that we stand for at Buffalo State.
"While free expression and debate is welcome on our campus and in our classrooms, we must always recognize that free speech is not without consequence for those it reaches."
The video, first reported on by WGRZ-TV, was posted Monday.
In her statement, Conway-Turner said she has asked the college's chief diversity officer to review the incident.
"While we do not yet have the full context of the instructor's comments, the reality is the sentiment she expressed lays bare an insensitivity to the historic and current lived experiences of people of color," she said.
Steinbaugh said he's seen the longer video from the freshman writing seminar, which teaches students about rhetoric and expressing their views. Part of the class is about articulating views that others might not agree with, he said.
"It’s part of explaining to students that you need to be able to have the courage to say things that other people might not believe, or they might disagree with or even find offensive because that is how you have these discussions and these broader debates," he said.
Cope's statement was an attempt to "provoke conversation" and was aligned with topics discussed in class and that were part of assignments, he said.
"I don't think she was saying, 'I'm tired of hearing about Black Lives Matter, so stop talking about it,' " Steinbaugh said. "She was saying 'I'm tired of hearing unnuanced or superficial debates about Black Lives Matter.' It should be a different conversation."
After the comment in question, Cope spent 15 to 20 minutes talking further about Black Lives Matter, police brutality and income inequality, he said.
"That is not someone who's tired of talking about Black Lives Matter," he said.
When Cope made the comment in class, one student agreed with her, while other of students asked why she felt that way and others disagreed with her, Morehead said.
Some responded that they were tired of having to keep marching because of friends and loved ones "getting killed in the streets," Morehead said.
"We're going to keep talking about it until it stops," she said.