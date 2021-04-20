Buff State investigating after instructor says she's 'sick' of 'Black Lives Matter'

A Buffalo State spokesman said the college became aware of the comments Monday.

Morehead called Cope's statement "insensitive" and said she thinks her instructor was not just coming up with a random example, but voicing a truly held opinion.

Morehead said her class was predominantly Black students. Cope could have chosen to say something about any other controversial topic, Morehead said.

"I feel like she said that with all her might," she said. "It wasn't on accident. It wasn't just to see what the students were going to say."

Cope could not be reached for comment. A reporter seeking to contact Cope through a company she founded was directed to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a not-for-profit organization involved in issues of free speech and other rights on college campuses.

"We are concerned by the trajectory of this," said Adam Steinbaugh, an attorney with the organization. "The 15 seconds of an hour-long or so class is not enough to make a judgment call about not only her point, but about whether or not this is protected speech."

