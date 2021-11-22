 Skip to main content
BTF donates thousands of dollars to buy Thanksgiving meals for needy
Thousands of dollars in food and gift certificates donated by the Buffalo Teachers Federation will be distributed Tuesday to more than 200 local needy families. 

BTF members donated 125 $25 Tops gift cards to local charities and nonprofits to buy food to give to needy families. 

For 25 consecutive years the teachers union's members have donated to the organizations at Thanksgiving to aid the needy, according to BTF President Phil Rumore.

"As we do each year, Buffalo teachers want to do their part to make sure families, who might otherwise go without, will enjoy their Thanksgiving Day meal," Rumore said in a statement.

The union's donations will be distributed through the Gloria Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St.; Native American Community Services, 1005 Grant St.; Fulgham Family Foundation, 965 Union Road, West Seneca; and Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St.

